Irvine, CA
322 Dewdrop
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:15 AM

322 Dewdrop

322 Dewdrop · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

322 Dewdrop, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This stunning "Jasmine Plan 3" features 2 bedroom, 2 bath with direct-access two car garage and soaring vaulted ceilings! Located facing a lush greenbelt, this beautiful town home is upgraded with distressed walnut hardwood flooring, neutral paint, and NEW plush carpet! Spacious living room features romantic fireplace and large, private balcony. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included! Private master suite features walk-in closet and dual sink vanity with upgraded tile counter-tops! Fantastic location with resort style amenities, including pools, spas, tennis and private gym! Enjoy the nearby shopping and dining plus Irvine's award wining schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Dewdrop have any available units?
322 Dewdrop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 322 Dewdrop have?
Some of 322 Dewdrop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Dewdrop currently offering any rent specials?
322 Dewdrop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Dewdrop pet-friendly?
No, 322 Dewdrop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 322 Dewdrop offer parking?
Yes, 322 Dewdrop offers parking.
Does 322 Dewdrop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 Dewdrop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Dewdrop have a pool?
Yes, 322 Dewdrop has a pool.
Does 322 Dewdrop have accessible units?
No, 322 Dewdrop does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Dewdrop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 Dewdrop has units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Dewdrop have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 Dewdrop does not have units with air conditioning.
