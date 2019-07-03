322 Dewdrop

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

This stunning "Jasmine Plan 3" features 2 bedroom, 2 bath with direct-access two car garage and soaring vaulted ceilings! Located facing a lush greenbelt, this beautiful town home is upgraded with distressed walnut hardwood flooring, neutral paint, and NEW plush carpet! Spacious living room features romantic fireplace and large, private balcony. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included! Private master suite features walk-in closet and dual sink vanity with upgraded tile counter-tops! Fantastic location with resort style amenities, including pools, spas, tennis and private gym! Enjoy the nearby shopping and dining plus Irvine's award wining schools!