Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:41 PM

3208 Ladrillo Aisle

3208 Ladrillo Aisle · (800) 921-9231
Location

3208 Ladrillo Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**Call the listing agent at 949-272-0125 with any questions**Welcome home to your new home. Located in the highly sought after Westpark community this home offers everything you want before you even walk in the front door. Walking distance to some of the best shopping centers Irvine has to offer yet conveniently close to the 405 & 5 freeway all in a quiet neighborhood. You walk into the spacious living-room with a beautiful fireplace. The kitchen is upgraded with stainless appliances, a wrap around counter, granite counter-tops, and backsplash. The master suite has a walk-in closet, and large double sink vanity with custom cabinets in the ensuite bathroom. Includes a 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 Ladrillo Aisle have any available units?
3208 Ladrillo Aisle has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3208 Ladrillo Aisle have?
Some of 3208 Ladrillo Aisle's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3208 Ladrillo Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
3208 Ladrillo Aisle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 Ladrillo Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 3208 Ladrillo Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3208 Ladrillo Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 3208 Ladrillo Aisle does offer parking.
Does 3208 Ladrillo Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 Ladrillo Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 Ladrillo Aisle have a pool?
No, 3208 Ladrillo Aisle does not have a pool.
Does 3208 Ladrillo Aisle have accessible units?
No, 3208 Ladrillo Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 Ladrillo Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3208 Ladrillo Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3208 Ladrillo Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3208 Ladrillo Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
