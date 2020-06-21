3208 Ladrillo Aisle

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

**Call the listing agent at 949-272-0125 with any questions**Welcome home to your new home. Located in the highly sought after Westpark community this home offers everything you want before you even walk in the front door. Walking distance to some of the best shopping centers Irvine has to offer yet conveniently close to the 405 & 5 freeway all in a quiet neighborhood. You walk into the spacious living-room with a beautiful fireplace. The kitchen is upgraded with stainless appliances, a wrap around counter, granite counter-tops, and backsplash. The master suite has a walk-in closet, and large double sink vanity with custom cabinets in the ensuite bathroom. Includes a 2 car garage.