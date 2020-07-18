3103 Scholarship

Amenities

Spectacular high-rise property with sweeping views of the mountains and San Joaquin Nature preserve! This immaculate residence is located on the more quiet front side of the building, with phenomenal unobstructed views and privacy! Automated with several customized Lutron keypads throughout. This property has gorgeous slate flooring, brand new paint and carpeting, immaculate Italian cabinets (with extra cabinets built-in), mirror sconces, and motorized roll down shades in all rooms with extra blackout shades in both bedrooms! The large master suite has a over-size custom closet with elegant built-ins. The inviting living room with balcony provides separation and privacy between the master suite and the second bedroom complete with en suite bath. Enjoy the luxury and convenience of a large den/office, an upgraded guest half-bath, and a separate walk-in laundry room complete with sink and cabinets. This turnkey property is a bright open, floor plan that rarely comes available in this location! This is a must-see, stunning property that has too many upgrades to list! Building amenities include a rooftop pool, spa, 24-hour concierge, fitness center, conference and club room, outdoor BBQ, caterer's kitchen, wine room with private locker, and storage space. HOA includes internet, basic cable, water, gas, and trash. Walk to area restaurants, freeway close, shopping, and John Wayne Airport.The Michael Walsh Realty Group 949-466-9229