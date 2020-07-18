All apartments in Irvine
3103 Scholarship
3103 Scholarship

3103 Scholarship · (949) 466-9229
Location

3103 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1715 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
wine room
Spectacular high-rise property with sweeping views of the mountains and San Joaquin Nature preserve! This immaculate residence is located on the more quiet front side of the building, with phenomenal unobstructed views and privacy! Automated with several customized Lutron keypads throughout. This property has gorgeous slate flooring, brand new paint and carpeting, immaculate Italian cabinets (with extra cabinets built-in), mirror sconces, and motorized roll down shades in all rooms with extra blackout shades in both bedrooms! The large master suite has a over-size custom closet with elegant built-ins. The inviting living room with balcony provides separation and privacy between the master suite and the second bedroom complete with en suite bath. Enjoy the luxury and convenience of a large den/office, an upgraded guest half-bath, and a separate walk-in laundry room complete with sink and cabinets. This turnkey property is a bright open, floor plan that rarely comes available in this location! This is a must-see, stunning property that has too many upgrades to list! Building amenities include a rooftop pool, spa, 24-hour concierge, fitness center, conference and club room, outdoor BBQ, caterer's kitchen, wine room with private locker, and storage space. HOA includes internet, basic cable, water, gas, and trash. Walk to area restaurants, freeway close, shopping, and John Wayne Airport.The Michael Walsh Realty Group 949-466-9229

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3103 Scholarship have any available units?
3103 Scholarship has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3103 Scholarship have?
Some of 3103 Scholarship's amenities include on-site laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3103 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
3103 Scholarship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3103 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 3103 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3103 Scholarship offer parking?
No, 3103 Scholarship does not offer parking.
Does 3103 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3103 Scholarship does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3103 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 3103 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 3103 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 3103 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 3103 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3103 Scholarship has units with dishwashers.
Does 3103 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 3103 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.
