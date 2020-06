Amenities

BRAND NEW UPSTAIRS LAMINATED FLOOR, NEW STAIRWAY BERBER CARPET, NEWLY PAINTED TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE FSCING THE COMMUNITY POOL RECREATION AREA. DOWNSTAIRS IS LAMINATED AND TILED. THIS TWO SPACIOUS BEDROOM WITH TWO BATH UPSTAIRS. HALF BATH DOWNSTAIRS. THIS TOWNHOUSE HAS STOVE, BUILTIN MICROWAVE, RENT INCLUDES FRIDGE AND STACKUP LAUNDRY MACHINE. DOUBLE AR DETACHED GARAGE IS NEAR BY. THIS TOWNHOUSE SITUATED ACCOSS FROM THE COMMUNITY POOL.