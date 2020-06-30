300 Tropea Aisle

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

This beautiful corner end unit has just has just a brand new white kitchen with quartz counters installed. The kitchen boasts modern shaker style cabinetry, recessed lighting, brand new stainless steel stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Both bathroom have been updated with modern shaker cabinetry and quarts counters to match the kitchen, new vanity lighting and mirrors. The condo features wood flooring throughout, tall ceilings, a cozy fireplace in the living room, a laundry room which includes a washer and dryer. The entire interior of the condo has been freshly painted to match the new kitchen and bathrooms. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. This light and bright corner end unit has an abundant amount of natural lighting. There's garage below and no additional units above for maximum privacy. The HOA includes pools and tennis courts. This is also located in the award winning Irvine Unified School District, near parks, restaurants, gyms, grocery stores, and near the 405, 5, 261, and 55 freeways.