All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 300 Tropea Aisle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
300 Tropea Aisle
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:39 PM

300 Tropea Aisle

300 Tropea Aisle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

300 Tropea Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This beautiful corner end unit has just has just a brand new white kitchen with quartz counters installed. The kitchen boasts modern shaker style cabinetry, recessed lighting, brand new stainless steel stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Both bathroom have been updated with modern shaker cabinetry and quarts counters to match the kitchen, new vanity lighting and mirrors. The condo features wood flooring throughout, tall ceilings, a cozy fireplace in the living room, a laundry room which includes a washer and dryer. The entire interior of the condo has been freshly painted to match the new kitchen and bathrooms. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. This light and bright corner end unit has an abundant amount of natural lighting. There's garage below and no additional units above for maximum privacy. The HOA includes pools and tennis courts. This is also located in the award winning Irvine Unified School District, near parks, restaurants, gyms, grocery stores, and near the 405, 5, 261, and 55 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Tropea Aisle have any available units?
300 Tropea Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 300 Tropea Aisle have?
Some of 300 Tropea Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Tropea Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
300 Tropea Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Tropea Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 300 Tropea Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 300 Tropea Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 300 Tropea Aisle offers parking.
Does 300 Tropea Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Tropea Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Tropea Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 300 Tropea Aisle has a pool.
Does 300 Tropea Aisle have accessible units?
No, 300 Tropea Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Tropea Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Tropea Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Tropea Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Tropea Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology