Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:20 AM

30 Urey Court

30 Urey Court · No Longer Available
Location

30 Urey Court, Irvine, CA 92617
University of California-Irvine

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Large corner lot home with sweeping views of University Hills and beyond. Open, airy floorplan lets the sunshine pour in throughout the day. Downstairs features a living room with vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, and a kitchen that opens to the large family room. Downstairs bedroom/office and bath and inside laundry room. Huge master suite upstairs with separate tub and shower, walk-in closet, and fireplace. Private backyard with lush, vibrant landscaping and your own bubbling spa. University Hills is located on the UCI campus and residents attend Turtle Rock schools and University High School. Close to Association pools and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Urey Court have any available units?
30 Urey Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 30 Urey Court have?
Some of 30 Urey Court's amenities include on-site laundry, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Urey Court currently offering any rent specials?
30 Urey Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Urey Court pet-friendly?
No, 30 Urey Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 30 Urey Court offer parking?
No, 30 Urey Court does not offer parking.
Does 30 Urey Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Urey Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Urey Court have a pool?
Yes, 30 Urey Court has a pool.
Does 30 Urey Court have accessible units?
No, 30 Urey Court does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Urey Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Urey Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Urey Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Urey Court does not have units with air conditioning.

