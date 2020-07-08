30 Urey Court

Amenities

on-site laundry walk in closets pool tennis court hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub tennis court

Large corner lot home with sweeping views of University Hills and beyond. Open, airy floorplan lets the sunshine pour in throughout the day. Downstairs features a living room with vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, and a kitchen that opens to the large family room. Downstairs bedroom/office and bath and inside laundry room. Huge master suite upstairs with separate tub and shower, walk-in closet, and fireplace. Private backyard with lush, vibrant landscaping and your own bubbling spa. University Hills is located on the UCI campus and residents attend Turtle Rock schools and University High School. Close to Association pools and tennis courts.