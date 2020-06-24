All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:04 AM

30 Silverado

30 Silverado · No Longer Available
Location

30 Silverado, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

granite counters
pool
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous Portola Springs detached unit, 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms plus a huge bonus room in the 3rd floor. There are one bedroom
and one bathroom in the main floor and the master bedroom, plus 2 guest rooms, 2 bath in the 2nd floor. Main floor spacious great room, open
gourmet kitchen, granite counter top island. Built-in fireplace for indoor entertainment. Steps to resort-style amenities of Parks,
lighted Tennis courts, Basketball courts, Jr Olympic Pool with cabanas and clubhouse. Top ranked Irvine Schools, walking distance to
the new Portola Springs Elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Silverado have any available units?
30 Silverado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 30 Silverado have?
Some of 30 Silverado's amenities include granite counters, pool, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Silverado currently offering any rent specials?
30 Silverado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Silverado pet-friendly?
No, 30 Silverado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 30 Silverado offer parking?
No, 30 Silverado does not offer parking.
Does 30 Silverado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Silverado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Silverado have a pool?
Yes, 30 Silverado has a pool.
Does 30 Silverado have accessible units?
No, 30 Silverado does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Silverado have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Silverado does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Silverado have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Silverado does not have units with air conditioning.

