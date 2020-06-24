30 Silverado

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool tennis court

Gorgeous Portola Springs detached unit, 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms plus a huge bonus room in the 3rd floor. There are one bedroom

and one bathroom in the main floor and the master bedroom, plus 2 guest rooms, 2 bath in the 2nd floor. Main floor spacious great room, open

gourmet kitchen, granite counter top island. Built-in fireplace for indoor entertainment. Steps to resort-style amenities of Parks,

lighted Tennis courts, Basketball courts, Jr Olympic Pool with cabanas and clubhouse. Top ranked Irvine Schools, walking distance to

the new Portola Springs Elementary school.