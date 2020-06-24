All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 3 Sharpsburg.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
3 Sharpsburg
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

3 Sharpsburg

3 Sharpsburg · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3 Sharpsburg, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Nestled in lush greens and parks, this freshly upgraded executive home with a MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM provides a serene and tranquil lifestyle. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, this home offers an open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings and many designer's upgrades throughout. Kitchen cabinets with soft close drawers and doors, stainless steel lazy susan and pantry tray, Bosch stainless steel appliances. Master suite with vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, walk-in closet & master bath w/ separate soaking tub & shower. Awarding winning schools and shopping centers near by. Solar panels installed on roof provides great savings on electricity bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Sharpsburg have any available units?
3 Sharpsburg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 Sharpsburg have?
Some of 3 Sharpsburg's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Sharpsburg currently offering any rent specials?
3 Sharpsburg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Sharpsburg pet-friendly?
No, 3 Sharpsburg is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Sharpsburg offer parking?
Yes, 3 Sharpsburg offers parking.
Does 3 Sharpsburg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Sharpsburg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Sharpsburg have a pool?
No, 3 Sharpsburg does not have a pool.
Does 3 Sharpsburg have accessible units?
No, 3 Sharpsburg does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Sharpsburg have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Sharpsburg has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Sharpsburg have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Sharpsburg does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should I Live with a Roommate?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology