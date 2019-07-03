Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Best location inside the loop! Upgraded Kitchen with quartz counter and plenty of cabinets. Huge Family Room has Balcony overlooking park perfect for entertaining! Inside Laundry closet includes Washer/Dryer and Kitchen includes Refrigerator. Generous size master bedroom with on suite bathroom. Enjoy Woodbridge community, Parks, 22 Swimming Pools, 16 Spas, 24 Tennis Courts, Walking Trail, 2 Tranquil Lakes one few blocks away. This unit conveniently located near award winning schools, shopping centers, South Coast Plaza, Spectrum and between 405 and 5 Freeway