Last updated August 26 2019

3 Firwood

3 Firwood · No Longer Available
Location

3 Firwood, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Best location inside the loop! Upgraded Kitchen with quartz counter and plenty of cabinets. Huge Family Room has Balcony overlooking park perfect for entertaining! Inside Laundry closet includes Washer/Dryer and Kitchen includes Refrigerator. Generous size master bedroom with on suite bathroom. Enjoy Woodbridge community, Parks, 22 Swimming Pools, 16 Spas, 24 Tennis Courts, Walking Trail, 2 Tranquil Lakes one few blocks away. This unit conveniently located near award winning schools, shopping centers, South Coast Plaza, Spectrum and between 405 and 5 Freeway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Firwood have any available units?
3 Firwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 Firwood have?
Some of 3 Firwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Firwood currently offering any rent specials?
3 Firwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Firwood pet-friendly?
No, 3 Firwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Firwood offer parking?
No, 3 Firwood does not offer parking.
Does 3 Firwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Firwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Firwood have a pool?
Yes, 3 Firwood has a pool.
Does 3 Firwood have accessible units?
No, 3 Firwood does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Firwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Firwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Firwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Firwood does not have units with air conditioning.
