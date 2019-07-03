Amenities
Best location inside the loop! Upgraded Kitchen with quartz counter and plenty of cabinets. Huge Family Room has Balcony overlooking park perfect for entertaining! Inside Laundry closet includes Washer/Dryer and Kitchen includes Refrigerator. Generous size master bedroom with on suite bathroom. Enjoy Woodbridge community, Parks, 22 Swimming Pools, 16 Spas, 24 Tennis Courts, Walking Trail, 2 Tranquil Lakes one few blocks away. This unit conveniently located near award winning schools, shopping centers, South Coast Plaza, Spectrum and between 405 and 5 Freeway