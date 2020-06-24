All apartments in Irvine
3 Eden

3 Eden · No Longer Available
Location

3 Eden, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
***Beautiful Single Story House in Excellent Northwood location on a cul-de-sac street in Park Paseo.***Walk to Award Winning school : Northwood High, Santiago Hills Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School!!***Very quiet and peaceful location! *** Modern style oak wood flooring throughout the home.*** The inside of the home features a spacious open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings, recessed lights, remodeled kitchen w/ white counters & rich cabinets; remodeled bathrooms with gorgeous tiles, stylish shower booth!*** Large Private backyard has beautiful Flowers & Fruit Trees! ***Walk to Resort Style Association Amenities :Pools, Tot Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts, BBQ's & Clubhouse!*** Close to beautiful Hicks Canyon Walking(Biking) Trail, Greenbelts & Shopping mall, nice restaurants and more! Also, Enjoy happy single house life in modern style home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Eden have any available units?
3 Eden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 Eden have?
Some of 3 Eden's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Eden currently offering any rent specials?
3 Eden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Eden pet-friendly?
No, 3 Eden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Eden offer parking?
No, 3 Eden does not offer parking.
Does 3 Eden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Eden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Eden have a pool?
Yes, 3 Eden has a pool.
Does 3 Eden have accessible units?
No, 3 Eden does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Eden have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Eden does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Eden have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Eden does not have units with air conditioning.
