***Beautiful Single Story House in Excellent Northwood location on a cul-de-sac street in Park Paseo.***Walk to Award Winning school : Northwood High, Santiago Hills Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School!!***Very quiet and peaceful location! *** Modern style oak wood flooring throughout the home.*** The inside of the home features a spacious open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings, recessed lights, remodeled kitchen w/ white counters & rich cabinets; remodeled bathrooms with gorgeous tiles, stylish shower booth!*** Large Private backyard has beautiful Flowers & Fruit Trees! ***Walk to Resort Style Association Amenities :Pools, Tot Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts, BBQ's & Clubhouse!*** Close to beautiful Hicks Canyon Walking(Biking) Trail, Greenbelts & Shopping mall, nice restaurants and more! Also, Enjoy happy single house life in modern style home!!