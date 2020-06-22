All apartments in Irvine
3 Bristlecone
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3 Bristlecone

3 Bristlecone · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

3 Bristlecone, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

Great opportunity to live in one of the GATED community in Northwood of Irvine. The small enclave of homes features direct access to Meadowood park with sports fields, playground, and the community pool as well as Canyon View Elementary School and Northwood Montessori. With its open layout, natural light, and high Vaulted ceilings, you will love the feel of this rarely available Gables model. The master suite has a recently remodeled and luxurious master bath as well as the two secondary bedrooms and a shared bath. The lot location benefits has a very private yard with no rear neighbors and a soothing water feature. Great Convenience to green parks, restaurants and shopping. Washer, Dryer and refrigerator are included. (Refrigerator has been replaced to a new one earlier this year.). Downstairs Living carpet has been upgraded to laminate wood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Bristlecone have any available units?
3 Bristlecone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 Bristlecone have?
Some of 3 Bristlecone's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Bristlecone currently offering any rent specials?
3 Bristlecone isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Bristlecone pet-friendly?
No, 3 Bristlecone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Bristlecone offer parking?
No, 3 Bristlecone does not offer parking.
Does 3 Bristlecone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Bristlecone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Bristlecone have a pool?
Yes, 3 Bristlecone has a pool.
Does 3 Bristlecone have accessible units?
No, 3 Bristlecone does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Bristlecone have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Bristlecone does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Bristlecone have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Bristlecone does not have units with air conditioning.
