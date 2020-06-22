3 Bristlecone

Amenities

Great opportunity to live in one of the GATED community in Northwood of Irvine. The small enclave of homes features direct access to Meadowood park with sports fields, playground, and the community pool as well as Canyon View Elementary School and Northwood Montessori. With its open layout, natural light, and high Vaulted ceilings, you will love the feel of this rarely available Gables model. The master suite has a recently remodeled and luxurious master bath as well as the two secondary bedrooms and a shared bath. The lot location benefits has a very private yard with no rear neighbors and a soothing water feature. Great Convenience to green parks, restaurants and shopping. Washer, Dryer and refrigerator are included. (Refrigerator has been replaced to a new one earlier this year.). Downstairs Living carpet has been upgraded to laminate wood.