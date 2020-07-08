All apartments in Irvine
2903 Ladrillo Aisle

2903 Ladrillo Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

2903 Ladrillo Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
You won't want to miss this fantastic downstairs single level condo on a greenbelt! No carpet throughout and instead ceramic tile and laminate "wood" flooring. LED lighting throughout. Great floorplan with an open kitchen featuring newer stainless steel appliances (including refrigerator) and granite counters. Both baths also have granite counters with the master bath having a remodeled walk-in shower and dual sinks. Centrally located between the 5 and 405 freeway, this unit is located within a 5-minute walk to Crossroads Plaza (Target, California Fish Grill, Urban Plates, CAVA, Peet's, LA Fitness, Chase and more) in BRIO Westpark (Paseo Westpark and Santa Ynez cross streets). The community has access to three pools and tennis courts, and several parks nearby within walking distance. The Tustin District (Whole Foods, TJ Maxx, Costco, and more) is located about a mile away. Friendly neighbors and quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2903 Ladrillo Aisle have any available units?
2903 Ladrillo Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2903 Ladrillo Aisle have?
Some of 2903 Ladrillo Aisle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2903 Ladrillo Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
2903 Ladrillo Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2903 Ladrillo Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 2903 Ladrillo Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2903 Ladrillo Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 2903 Ladrillo Aisle offers parking.
Does 2903 Ladrillo Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2903 Ladrillo Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2903 Ladrillo Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 2903 Ladrillo Aisle has a pool.
Does 2903 Ladrillo Aisle have accessible units?
No, 2903 Ladrillo Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 2903 Ladrillo Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2903 Ladrillo Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2903 Ladrillo Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2903 Ladrillo Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.

