2903 Ladrillo Aisle

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

You won't want to miss this fantastic downstairs single level condo on a greenbelt! No carpet throughout and instead ceramic tile and laminate "wood" flooring. LED lighting throughout. Great floorplan with an open kitchen featuring newer stainless steel appliances (including refrigerator) and granite counters. Both baths also have granite counters with the master bath having a remodeled walk-in shower and dual sinks. Centrally located between the 5 and 405 freeway, this unit is located within a 5-minute walk to Crossroads Plaza (Target, California Fish Grill, Urban Plates, CAVA, Peet's, LA Fitness, Chase and more) in BRIO Westpark (Paseo Westpark and Santa Ynez cross streets). The community has access to three pools and tennis courts, and several parks nearby within walking distance. The Tustin District (Whole Foods, TJ Maxx, Costco, and more) is located about a mile away. Friendly neighbors and quiet neighborhood.