Last updated July 29 2019 at 3:02 AM

29 Del Cambrea

Location

29 Del Cambrea, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious open floor model at Positano, Paseowest Park. Private good size yard. Laminated wood floors and tile through out the house ( no carpet at all ) Walk to Plaza Vista Elem. school, park, HOA pool. Fridge is included without warranty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Del Cambrea have any available units?
29 Del Cambrea doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 29 Del Cambrea have?
Some of 29 Del Cambrea's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Del Cambrea currently offering any rent specials?
29 Del Cambrea is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Del Cambrea pet-friendly?
No, 29 Del Cambrea is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 29 Del Cambrea offer parking?
No, 29 Del Cambrea does not offer parking.
Does 29 Del Cambrea have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Del Cambrea does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Del Cambrea have a pool?
Yes, 29 Del Cambrea has a pool.
Does 29 Del Cambrea have accessible units?
No, 29 Del Cambrea does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Del Cambrea have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Del Cambrea does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Del Cambrea have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Del Cambrea does not have units with air conditioning.
