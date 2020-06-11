Spacious open floor model at Positano, Paseowest Park. Private good size yard. Laminated wood floors and tile through out the house ( no carpet at all ) Walk to Plaza Vista Elem. school, park, HOA pool. Fridge is included without warranty.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 29 Del Cambrea have any available units?
29 Del Cambrea doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 29 Del Cambrea have?
Some of 29 Del Cambrea's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Del Cambrea currently offering any rent specials?
29 Del Cambrea is not currently offering any rent specials.