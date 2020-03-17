All apartments in Irvine
2801 Kelvin Ave.

2801 Kelvin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2801 Kelvin Avenue, Irvine, CA 92614
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Brand New apartment in Irvine!
Studio: 680 sq ft.
Top floor, quiet, private, stunning view
Rent: 2000 (I will help with utilities)
5 min to UCI and airport
Start date: Sept 28~ Oct 1st , 2019
End date: Feb 20~ Feb 24, 2020
Can extend lease after.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Kelvin Ave. have any available units?
2801 Kelvin Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 2801 Kelvin Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Kelvin Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Kelvin Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2801 Kelvin Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2801 Kelvin Ave. offer parking?
No, 2801 Kelvin Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2801 Kelvin Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 Kelvin Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Kelvin Ave. have a pool?
No, 2801 Kelvin Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2801 Kelvin Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2801 Kelvin Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Kelvin Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 Kelvin Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2801 Kelvin Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2801 Kelvin Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
