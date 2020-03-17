2801 Kelvin Ave.

2801 Kelvin Avenue, Irvine, CA 92614 Irvine Business Complex
Brand New apartment in Irvine! Studio: 680 sq ft. Top floor, quiet, private, stunning view Rent: 2000 (I will help with utilities) 5 min to UCI and airport Start date: Sept 28~ Oct 1st , 2019 End date: Feb 20~ Feb 24, 2020 Can extend lease after.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
