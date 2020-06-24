All apartments in Irvine
28 Highfield Glen
28 Highfield Glen

28 Highfield Glen · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

28 Highfield Glen, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
PRISTINE home in beautiful gated Oak Creek! This PREMIUM double lot features three bedrooms with a master retreat PLUS a loft with built-in desk & library! The direct access two-car garage has custom storage & added work space. SPARKLING kitchen with natural light, DOUBLE oven, built-in microwave & OVERSIZED island with sit-up bar. Entertain in the magnificent back yard featuring stunning stone & brick upgrades, a CUSTOM California Room style patio, plus an outdoor kitchen complete with built-in BBQ & custom countertop. This FLOWING floor plan boasts a family room & romantic fireplace with MARBLE surround as well as a den! DESIGNER upgrades include dramatic archways, plantation shutters, upgraded carpet & designer tile throughout first floor and bathrooms, and jacuzzi tub in master bathroom. Enjoy Oak Creek's upscale dining, shopping, resort style amenities and award winning schools!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Highfield Glen have any available units?
28 Highfield Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 28 Highfield Glen have?
Some of 28 Highfield Glen's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Highfield Glen currently offering any rent specials?
28 Highfield Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Highfield Glen pet-friendly?
No, 28 Highfield Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 28 Highfield Glen offer parking?
Yes, 28 Highfield Glen offers parking.
Does 28 Highfield Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Highfield Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Highfield Glen have a pool?
No, 28 Highfield Glen does not have a pool.
Does 28 Highfield Glen have accessible units?
No, 28 Highfield Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Highfield Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Highfield Glen has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Highfield Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Highfield Glen does not have units with air conditioning.
