28 Highfield Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

PRISTINE home in beautiful gated Oak Creek! This PREMIUM double lot features three bedrooms with a master retreat PLUS a loft with built-in desk & library! The direct access two-car garage has custom storage & added work space. SPARKLING kitchen with natural light, DOUBLE oven, built-in microwave & OVERSIZED island with sit-up bar. Entertain in the magnificent back yard featuring stunning stone & brick upgrades, a CUSTOM California Room style patio, plus an outdoor kitchen complete with built-in BBQ & custom countertop. This FLOWING floor plan boasts a family room & romantic fireplace with MARBLE surround as well as a den! DESIGNER upgrades include dramatic archways, plantation shutters, upgraded carpet & designer tile throughout first floor and bathrooms, and jacuzzi tub in master bathroom. Enjoy Oak Creek's upscale dining, shopping, resort style amenities and award winning schools!!