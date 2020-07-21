28 Barcelona

Amenities
Laminate/wood flooring. New Kitchen cabinet doors. Carpeted bedrooms. Beautiful, bright, very clean 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath house located in highly sought after community of Westpark in Irvine. Nearby parks, Culverdale Elementary School, University High, UCI, association pools, and tennis courts. Accessible to I-405 and I-5. High ceilings; upgraded with granite counter tops. All bedrooms are upstairs. In the kitchen, there is a three door SAMSUNG refrigerator with a pull-out freezer at the bottom; All Stainless steel appliances including two built in microwaves. Gas Cooktop. A second refrigerator in the Garage. Long driveway, two car garage. Irvine Unified School District.