Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:25 PM

28 Barcelona

Location

28 Barcelona, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Laminate/wood flooring. New Kitchen cabinet doors. Carpeted bedrooms. Beautiful, bright, very clean 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath house located in highly sought after community of Westpark in Irvine. Nearby parks, Culverdale Elementary School, University High, UCI, association pools, and tennis courts. Accessible to I-405 and I-5. High ceilings; upgraded with granite counter tops. All bedrooms are upstairs. In the kitchen, there is a three door SAMSUNG refrigerator with a pull-out freezer at the bottom; All Stainless steel appliances including two built in microwaves. Gas Cooktop. A second refrigerator in the Garage. Long driveway, two car garage. Irvine Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Barcelona have any available units?
28 Barcelona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 28 Barcelona have?
Some of 28 Barcelona's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Barcelona currently offering any rent specials?
28 Barcelona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Barcelona pet-friendly?
No, 28 Barcelona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 28 Barcelona offer parking?
Yes, 28 Barcelona offers parking.
Does 28 Barcelona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Barcelona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Barcelona have a pool?
Yes, 28 Barcelona has a pool.
Does 28 Barcelona have accessible units?
No, 28 Barcelona does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Barcelona have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Barcelona does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Barcelona have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Barcelona does not have units with air conditioning.
