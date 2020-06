Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome to Northwood Horizon! This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse features an open floorplan with dining nook and ceiling fan, 2 Master Suites on the upper level, laminate flooring throughout, with no one above or below. Private patio, one car detached garage and one additional carport space. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. The community has a lovely greenbelt area, along with two heated pools and a spa. Located closet to the 5 freeway, shopping and restaurants.