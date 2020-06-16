All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:02 AM

27 Larkfield

27 Larkfield · (949) 451-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27 Larkfield, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1861 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
RARE FIND!!! Beautiful Stonegate DETACHED condo with an OVERSIZED backyard. This home features a spacious 3 bedrooms, 2
and a half bath, and a 2 car garage. This home also has many many upgrades, including paint, upgraded flooring, and stainless
steel appliances. This backyard is massive and perfect for entertainment, relaxation, and more!!! Amenities include parks, pool,
spa, basketball courts and much much more!!!! This home is located within the IUSD school district. Walking distance to shopping,
dining, and entertainment! Come see this magnificent home today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Larkfield have any available units?
27 Larkfield has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27 Larkfield have?
Some of 27 Larkfield's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Larkfield currently offering any rent specials?
27 Larkfield isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Larkfield pet-friendly?
No, 27 Larkfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 27 Larkfield offer parking?
Yes, 27 Larkfield does offer parking.
Does 27 Larkfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Larkfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Larkfield have a pool?
Yes, 27 Larkfield has a pool.
Does 27 Larkfield have accessible units?
No, 27 Larkfield does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Larkfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Larkfield has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Larkfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Larkfield does not have units with air conditioning.
