27 Larkfield

Unit Amenities dishwasher range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub

RARE FIND!!! Beautiful Stonegate DETACHED condo with an OVERSIZED backyard. This home features a spacious 3 bedrooms, 2

and a half bath, and a 2 car garage. This home also has many many upgrades, including paint, upgraded flooring, and stainless

steel appliances. This backyard is massive and perfect for entertainment, relaxation, and more!!! Amenities include parks, pool,

spa, basketball courts and much much more!!!! This home is located within the IUSD school district. Walking distance to shopping,

dining, and entertainment! Come see this magnificent home today!!!