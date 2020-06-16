27 Larkfield

Amenities
RARE FIND!!! Beautiful Stonegate DETACHED condo with an OVERSIZED backyard. This home features a spacious 3 bedrooms, 2
and a half bath, and a 2 car garage. This home also has many many upgrades, including paint, upgraded flooring, and stainless
steel appliances. This backyard is massive and perfect for entertainment, relaxation, and more!!! Amenities include parks, pool,
spa, basketball courts and much much more!!!! This home is located within the IUSD school district. Walking distance to shopping,
dining, and entertainment! Come see this magnificent home today!!!