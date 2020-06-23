All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27 Hawkcreek

27 Hawkcreek · No Longer Available
Location

27 Hawkcreek, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful gated community of Oak Creek within walking distance to Gelsons Market and Oak Creek Elementary School. Recent remodel with newer travertine flooring downstairs and upstairs in the bathrooms and laundry room. Custom quartz counters and marble fireplace surround. Light and bright kitchen with huge center island. Nice dining area right off the kitchen and family room.Living room at front entry. Very large master suite & nice master bath with a roman soaking tub. Separate shower.Large walk in closet. Good sized secondary bedrooms. Separate laundry room.9 foot ceilings. Nice private rear yard with a gardener included.Full sized driveway for extra parking if needed. Walk to Oak Creek Shopping Center with many restaurants, banks, Walgreens Pharmacy. Walk to top rated Oak Creek Elementary School via Oak Creek over-crossing pedestrian bridge. Steps to pool, spa & tot lot and picnic area with BBQ's. Access to Irvine's finest biking & walking trails just steps away from your front door. Imaculate move in condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Hawkcreek have any available units?
27 Hawkcreek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 27 Hawkcreek have?
Some of 27 Hawkcreek's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Hawkcreek currently offering any rent specials?
27 Hawkcreek isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Hawkcreek pet-friendly?
No, 27 Hawkcreek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 27 Hawkcreek offer parking?
Yes, 27 Hawkcreek does offer parking.
Does 27 Hawkcreek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Hawkcreek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Hawkcreek have a pool?
Yes, 27 Hawkcreek has a pool.
Does 27 Hawkcreek have accessible units?
No, 27 Hawkcreek does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Hawkcreek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Hawkcreek has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Hawkcreek have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Hawkcreek does not have units with air conditioning.
