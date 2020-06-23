27 Hawkcreek

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful gated community of Oak Creek within walking distance to Gelsons Market and Oak Creek Elementary School. Recent remodel with newer travertine flooring downstairs and upstairs in the bathrooms and laundry room. Custom quartz counters and marble fireplace surround. Light and bright kitchen with huge center island. Nice dining area right off the kitchen and family room.Living room at front entry. Very large master suite & nice master bath with a roman soaking tub. Separate shower.Large walk in closet. Good sized secondary bedrooms. Separate laundry room.9 foot ceilings. Nice private rear yard with a gardener included.Full sized driveway for extra parking if needed. Walk to Oak Creek Shopping Center with many restaurants, banks, Walgreens Pharmacy. Walk to top rated Oak Creek Elementary School via Oak Creek over-crossing pedestrian bridge. Steps to pool, spa & tot lot and picnic area with BBQ's. Access to Irvine's finest biking & walking trails just steps away from your front door. Imaculate move in condition.