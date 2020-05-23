All apartments in Irvine
27 Constantine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27 Constantine

27 Constantine · No Longer Available
Location

27 Constantine, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
putting green
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Please call Maria for showings 714-795-7036.

Entertainers delight…Gorgeous single-family residence situated on an over-sized lot! With over 3,000 square feet of inside living space, this 4 bed 3 bath home has it all. Upgraded features throughout, including energy saving ceiling fans, built ins, porcelain flooring, plantation shutters, custom window coverings and stunning backyard! Large downstairs bedroom and bath. Beautiful open kitchen with island, Caesar stone counters, and stainless-steel appliances, and side office nook. Bright living and dining area overlooking extraordinary backyard, offering Tiger turf with putting green, large built in BBQ and bar stool seating and covered patio. Master suite with glorious ensuite…Travertine shower, upgraded rain shower, dual vanity, and large relaxing soaking tub and huge walk in closet with separate his/her entrance. If that isn’t already amazing, this property is in the ever so great Irvine community of Woodbury, giving access to all its community amenities.

NO PETS.

Please apply at: https://www.rpmcoast.com/search-rentals/

Move In Costs:
One months rent
Deposit equal to one months rent
$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee
Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,400, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $4,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Constantine have any available units?
27 Constantine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 27 Constantine have?
Some of 27 Constantine's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Constantine currently offering any rent specials?
27 Constantine isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Constantine pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 Constantine is pet friendly.
Does 27 Constantine offer parking?
No, 27 Constantine does not offer parking.
Does 27 Constantine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Constantine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Constantine have a pool?
No, 27 Constantine does not have a pool.
Does 27 Constantine have accessible units?
No, 27 Constantine does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Constantine have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Constantine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Constantine have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Constantine does not have units with air conditioning.
