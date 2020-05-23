27 Constantine

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities putting green bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Please call Maria for showings 714-795-7036.



Entertainers delight…Gorgeous single-family residence situated on an over-sized lot! With over 3,000 square feet of inside living space, this 4 bed 3 bath home has it all. Upgraded features throughout, including energy saving ceiling fans, built ins, porcelain flooring, plantation shutters, custom window coverings and stunning backyard! Large downstairs bedroom and bath. Beautiful open kitchen with island, Caesar stone counters, and stainless-steel appliances, and side office nook. Bright living and dining area overlooking extraordinary backyard, offering Tiger turf with putting green, large built in BBQ and bar stool seating and covered patio. Master suite with glorious ensuite…Travertine shower, upgraded rain shower, dual vanity, and large relaxing soaking tub and huge walk in closet with separate his/her entrance. If that isn’t already amazing, this property is in the ever so great Irvine community of Woodbury, giving access to all its community amenities.



NO PETS.



Please apply at: https://www.rpmcoast.com/search-rentals/



Move In Costs:

One months rent

Deposit equal to one months rent

$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee

Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,400, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $4,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.