26 Bower Tree

Location, Location, Location, Top rated "10" school area, close to Fashion Island-world class shopping restaurants and beach. This detached condo locates in the Arborel tract of homes, in the private Irvine Turtle Ridge Community. It has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and is upgraded throughout. The upgrades include granite counter tops,white subway back splash, crown molding, wood laminate flooring, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, jet bathtub in master bath, double pane windows and more. All bedrooms upstairs, downstairs has a living room with cozy fireplace, it also has dining room. It has a large common area lawn in front with easy front door access which make you feel you live in a single family house. In the back, there is a lovely quiet courtyard to relax in. Access to the community pool and club house is easy and very close. The laundry area is located inside the large 2 car garage, which also has overhead storage.All HOA benefits are included, and this is near UC Irvine, so if you are looking for a great place to lease, come take a look!