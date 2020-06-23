All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 26 Bower Tree.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
26 Bower Tree
Last updated November 5 2019 at 10:56 AM

26 Bower Tree

26 Bower Tree · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

26 Bower Tree, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Location, Location, Location, Top rated "10" school area, close to Fashion Island-world class shopping restaurants and beach. This detached condo locates in the Arborel tract of homes, in the private Irvine Turtle Ridge Community. It has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and is upgraded throughout. The upgrades include granite counter tops,white subway back splash, crown molding, wood laminate flooring, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, jet bathtub in master bath, double pane windows and more. All bedrooms upstairs, downstairs has a living room with cozy fireplace, it also has dining room. It has a large common area lawn in front with easy front door access which make you feel you live in a single family house. In the back, there is a lovely quiet courtyard to relax in. Access to the community pool and club house is easy and very close. The laundry area is located inside the large 2 car garage, which also has overhead storage.All HOA benefits are included, and this is near UC Irvine, so if you are looking for a great place to lease, come take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Bower Tree have any available units?
26 Bower Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 26 Bower Tree have?
Some of 26 Bower Tree's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Bower Tree currently offering any rent specials?
26 Bower Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Bower Tree pet-friendly?
No, 26 Bower Tree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 26 Bower Tree offer parking?
Yes, 26 Bower Tree offers parking.
Does 26 Bower Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Bower Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Bower Tree have a pool?
Yes, 26 Bower Tree has a pool.
Does 26 Bower Tree have accessible units?
No, 26 Bower Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Bower Tree have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Bower Tree does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Bower Tree have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Bower Tree does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology