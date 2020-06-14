26 Autumnleaf

Amenities
Fabulous single level in Prime Woodbridge location. this corner unit home features vaulted ceilings, lots of windows, upgraded kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets ,tile and laminate floors ( no carpet!!) scraped ceilings, beautiful low maintenance front yard, a very private back patio with fruit tree and a 2 car attached garage with direct access. Shows light and bright. Enjoy Woodbridge lifestyle with a multitude of recreation amenities.. over 22 pools, parks, tennis, 2 lagoons and a beach club plus 2 lakes offering fishing boating and kayaking. What a fabulous place to call home.