26 Autumnleaf

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Fabulous single level in Prime Woodbridge location. this corner unit home features vaulted ceilings, lots of windows, upgraded kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets ,tile and laminate floors ( no carpet!!) scraped ceilings, beautiful low maintenance front yard, a very private back patio with fruit tree and a 2 car attached garage with direct access. Shows light and bright. Enjoy Woodbridge lifestyle with a multitude of recreation amenities.. over 22 pools, parks, tennis, 2 lagoons and a beach club plus 2 lakes offering fishing boating and kayaking. What a fabulous place to call home.