All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 26 Autumnleaf.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
26 Autumnleaf
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:01 PM

26 Autumnleaf

26 Autumnleaf · (949) 451-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

26 Autumnleaf, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 66 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Fabulous single level in Prime Woodbridge location. this corner unit home features vaulted ceilings, lots of windows, upgraded kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets ,tile and laminate floors ( no carpet!!) scraped ceilings, beautiful low maintenance front yard, a very private back patio with fruit tree and a 2 car attached garage with direct access. Shows light and bright. Enjoy Woodbridge lifestyle with a multitude of recreation amenities.. over 22 pools, parks, tennis, 2 lagoons and a beach club plus 2 lakes offering fishing boating and kayaking. What a fabulous place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Autumnleaf have any available units?
26 Autumnleaf has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 Autumnleaf have?
Some of 26 Autumnleaf's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Autumnleaf currently offering any rent specials?
26 Autumnleaf isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Autumnleaf pet-friendly?
No, 26 Autumnleaf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 26 Autumnleaf offer parking?
Yes, 26 Autumnleaf does offer parking.
Does 26 Autumnleaf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Autumnleaf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Autumnleaf have a pool?
Yes, 26 Autumnleaf has a pool.
Does 26 Autumnleaf have accessible units?
No, 26 Autumnleaf does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Autumnleaf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Autumnleaf has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Autumnleaf have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Autumnleaf does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 26 Autumnleaf?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity