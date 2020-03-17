All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:51 AM

258 crescent moon

258 Crescent Moon · No Longer Available
Location

258 Crescent Moon, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Neat & clean, the beautiful two-story condo property is located on the corner of the newly built Orchard Hills community. Right across the main street is the award-winning Northwood High school, along with this, the Orchard Hills shopping center is within walking distance. The house is very bright,
spacious, and has a very green and spacious backyard. All three bedrooms are upstairs with peekaboo mountain views. The house is attached with two car garages and features with refrigerator, washer, dryer, 6 gas burner cooktop, dishwasher, oven, microwave as well as pantry in the kitchen. This house is as ready as can be for your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 crescent moon have any available units?
258 crescent moon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 258 crescent moon have?
Some of 258 crescent moon's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 crescent moon currently offering any rent specials?
258 crescent moon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 crescent moon pet-friendly?
No, 258 crescent moon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 258 crescent moon offer parking?
Yes, 258 crescent moon offers parking.
Does 258 crescent moon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 258 crescent moon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 crescent moon have a pool?
No, 258 crescent moon does not have a pool.
Does 258 crescent moon have accessible units?
No, 258 crescent moon does not have accessible units.
Does 258 crescent moon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 258 crescent moon has units with dishwashers.
Does 258 crescent moon have units with air conditioning?
No, 258 crescent moon does not have units with air conditioning.
