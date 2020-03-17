258 crescent moon

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Neat & clean, the beautiful two-story condo property is located on the corner of the newly built Orchard Hills community. Right across the main street is the award-winning Northwood High school, along with this, the Orchard Hills shopping center is within walking distance. The house is very bright,

spacious, and has a very green and spacious backyard. All three bedrooms are upstairs with peekaboo mountain views. The house is attached with two car garages and features with refrigerator, washer, dryer, 6 gas burner cooktop, dishwasher, oven, microwave as well as pantry in the kitchen. This house is as ready as can be for your new home.