257 Follyhatch

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome home to this beautifully designed and fully FURNISHED 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single level home featuring indoor-outdoor living with a wall of bi-fold doors that open fully to the outdoor patio - True California living. This home has everything you need to bring your suitcase and stay a little while or lease for one year or more. The attached 2 car garage allows you the convenience of entering your home directly with groceries or just for feeling more secure and private. Inside you will enjoy a handsomely designed kitchen with white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops along with warm wood flooring throughout. The kitchen is fully stocked with everything but the food you bring. The living room is comfortable and elegant - perfect for relaxing or entertaining with friends and family. The three bedrooms are spacious and bright and the bathrooms feature a modern clean design. The area amenities are State of the Art with a “great lawn” area, sports court, bocce court, junior Olympic size pool with swim classes offered, spa, lounge, patio area, outdoor kitchen, clubhouse, and giant size play equipment for children to climb, swing, and jump on. Beacon Park is truly the community’s heart and hub of social and recreational activity. Available short term for a minimum of 31 days at $5,500 per month or for a year’s lease at $3,500 per month.