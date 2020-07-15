Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:42 AM
37 Apartments For Rent Near Hope
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
7 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,888
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
1137 sqft
Minutes from Fullerton High School and Fullerton College. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Community garden, pool and internet cafe. Coffee bar and beautiful courtyard. Game room and fire pit.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
21 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
988 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,725
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,910
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
8 Units Available
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,500
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1088 sqft
Cozy apartments with balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Community highlights include a swimming pool and barbecue areas. Close to Craig Regional Park and California State University Fullerton. By Orange Freeway for a smooth commute.
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
7 Units Available
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1010 sqft
Luxury community with a resort-style pool, BBQ and picnic areas. Dual master suites with mirrored closet doors. Quick access to the 57 and 91 freeways in central Orange County.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,662
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
6 Units Available
Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln, Placentia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Discover Carlyle Square Apartment Homes, an intimate gated enclave of inspired townhome living.
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
8 Units Available
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1050 sqft
Serene, gated community with large one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Units have hardwood-style flooring and walk-in closets. Enjoy the sand volleyball court, fitness studio and resort-style swimming pool.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1025 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and a garage or carport. Community amenities include a pool and barbecue areas. Across the 57 freeway from Cal State-Fullerton.
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
9 Units Available
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1051 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and two-bedroom townhomes with ceiling fans, private patio/balconies or large enclosed backyards. Community features swimming pools, BBQ areas and laundry.
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
4 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,610
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
935 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Finding available Brea, California apartments has never been more rewarding.
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
1 Unit Available
3028-36 Quartz Lane
3028 Quartz Lane, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The 3028-36 Quartz Lane is located in desirable Fullerton CA, Close to Cal State Fullerton, and major employers, such as Raytheon and St. Jude Medical Center.
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
1 Unit Available
3100-27 Quartz Lane
3100 Quartz Lane, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The 3100-27 Quartz Lane is located in desirable Fullerton CA, Close to Cal State Fullerton, and major employers, such as Raytheon and St. Jude Medical Center.
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
106 Units Available
UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
800 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Residents have access to clubhouse, pool table and fire pit. Next to California State University, Fullerton. Close to Orange Freeway.
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 AM
61 Units Available
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
800 sqft
Recently renovated units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Very close to both California State University Fullerton and Hope International University. Lots of nearby dining options. Pool, media room, and 24-hour maintenance available.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Homestead
1942 North Deerpark Drive, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
The Homestead Apartments - Property Id: 302604 **DISCOUNTED PRICE MOVE IN NOW** * SECURITY DEPOSIT: only $199 for a limited time * WE ACCEPT CO SIGNERS Personal Message me for a tour Fullerton, CA NEWLY RENOVATED UNIT!! (Located in Quiet
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
2212 Central Avenue
2212 Central Avenue, Fullerton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
1971 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Home in Fullerton + 2 car garage APG Properties (DRE #01525202) This home is available, but Public showings are paused. Please view the virtual tour provided.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3005 MADISON AVE
3005 Madison Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1562 sqft
3005 MADISON AVE Available 07/31/20 FULLERTON TOWNHOUSE NEAR CSUF AVAILABLE LATE JULY***TAKING APPLICATIONS*** - BE THE FIRST TO APPLY FOR THIS SPACIOUS THREE BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TWO-STORY TOWNHOUSE ON A TREE LINED STREET.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
123 Doverfield Dr.
123 Doverfield Drive, Placentia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
954 sqft
Clean & Spacious Upstairs End Unit 2 BR 1 BA Condo - Upstairs 2 BR, 1 BA end unit Condo with a private balcony located in the Broadmoor Community.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
613 N. Acacia Ave
613 North Acacia Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1224 sqft
- This 1-story, 1224 sq. ft.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
2012 Nutwood Ave.
2012 Nutwood Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1417 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Fullerton's Troy High School Neighborhood - Great 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Fullerton's Troy High School neighborhood. Living room with brick fireplace and large sliding glass door to the beautiful backyard.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1238 Longview Drive
1238 Longview Drive, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2433 sqft
Spacious One Story 3b/2.5 bath in Fullerton Hills Available NOW!!! - This gorgeous spacious one story 2,400 sq ft house is sitting on a 0.3 acres lot with great backyard views and landscaping. The unique home features 3 large bedrooms and 2.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
631 Joan Way
631 Joan Way, Placentia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1620 sqft
631 Joan Way Available 08/28/20 Coming Soon: Upgraded 3Bd 2Ba Home in Placentia! - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Highly upgraded single family home in a quiet Placentia neighborhood. Remodeled with high quality finishes throughout.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
424 E Truslow Ave
424 E Truslow Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
450 sqft
$1000 Off 1 Month! Lovely units + Parking by CSUF! - Property Id: 317823 Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties This lovely unit has everything you need! Call us today to set up a tour! 1 Bed, 1 Bath with Parking for one