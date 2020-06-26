2534 Nolita

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage new construction

Brand new NEVER LIVED IN Condo conveniently located near 5 and 405 Freeways, Corporate Irvine Area, Newport Beach, John Wayne Airport. This TOP FLOOR END UNIT is a two-bedroom single-story flat enters into the gourmet kitchen with center island, and opens up into a living area featuring a great room, dining room, and outdoor deck off the great room. The master suite and secondary bedroom come equipped with a walk-in closet. In addition, each home showcases Lennar's Everything's Included program. Home is equip with smart Honeywell thermostat and electronic RING doorbell. In unit stackable washer/dryer included in lease. 2 designated parking spots in gated parking garage. Window coverings and floor all upgraded . Enjoy amenities within the community including a swimming pool, playground, covered picnic area with barbecue grills, and large open spaces for personal recreational activities. Call Derek Dunn at (949) 232-009 or Steven Bobyk at (949) 783-8416 for questions or to view.