Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

2534 Nolita

2534 Nolita · No Longer Available
Location

2534 Nolita, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Brand new NEVER LIVED IN Condo conveniently located near 5 and 405 Freeways, Corporate Irvine Area, Newport Beach, John Wayne Airport. This TOP FLOOR END UNIT is a two-bedroom single-story flat enters into the gourmet kitchen with center island, and opens up into a living area featuring a great room, dining room, and outdoor deck off the great room. The master suite and secondary bedroom come equipped with a walk-in closet. In addition, each home showcases Lennar's Everything's Included program. Home is equip with smart Honeywell thermostat and electronic RING doorbell. In unit stackable washer/dryer included in lease. 2 designated parking spots in gated parking garage. Window coverings and floor all upgraded . Enjoy amenities within the community including a swimming pool, playground, covered picnic area with barbecue grills, and large open spaces for personal recreational activities. Call Derek Dunn at (949) 232-009 or Steven Bobyk at (949) 783-8416 for questions or to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2534 Nolita have any available units?
2534 Nolita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2534 Nolita have?
Some of 2534 Nolita's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2534 Nolita currently offering any rent specials?
2534 Nolita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2534 Nolita pet-friendly?
No, 2534 Nolita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2534 Nolita offer parking?
Yes, 2534 Nolita offers parking.
Does 2534 Nolita have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2534 Nolita offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2534 Nolita have a pool?
Yes, 2534 Nolita has a pool.
Does 2534 Nolita have accessible units?
No, 2534 Nolita does not have accessible units.
Does 2534 Nolita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2534 Nolita has units with dishwashers.
Does 2534 Nolita have units with air conditioning?
No, 2534 Nolita does not have units with air conditioning.

