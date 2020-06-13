113 Apartments for rent in Home Gardens, CA

Apartment List
1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
10 Units Available
The Hills Of Corona
2365 S. Promenade Ave, Home Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1194 sqft
Located right on the Eagle Glen Golf Club, shopping and close to Palm Springs. Beautiful apartments and townhomes with open walk-in closets. Some units have high, vaulted ceilings. Pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Corona Hills
15 Units Available
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,763
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Corona Hills
13 Units Available
The Ashton
2178 Stoneridge Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property features three pools, gym and hot tub. Within the award-winning Corona-Norco school district. Close to I-15, the MetroLink and the BlueLine. Corona Hills Plaza and dozens of other dining and shopping venues nearby.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Corona Hills
12 Units Available
Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1194 sqft
Several layouts available within walking distance of Promenade Community Park. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly living with playground, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
12 Units Available
Marquessa Villas
2235 Treehouse Ln, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1194 sqft
Residence with lush landscaping just minutes away from I-15 and CA-91. Two swimming pools and spas plus a fitness center. Apartments have huge closets and in-unit laundry.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Corona Hills
1 Unit Available
481 Somerset Circle
481 Somerset Drive, Corona, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2935 sqft
Call 6266756188 Rocky for appointment! Physical keys only,No Lockbox,No Supra!
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
10 Units Available
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,597
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
800 sqft
Prime location in Corona off River Road and close to freeways, shopping and dining. Newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous kitchens and central air conditioning. New fitness center and two resort-style swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Arlanza
20 Units Available
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,912
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1100 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Arlington South
9 Units Available
Canyon Park Apartments
3100 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,874
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1076 sqft
Stylish home with ceiling fans, a fireplace and ice makers. Available 24-hour maintenance. Enjoy an on-site media room, clubhouse, and pool and sauna. Close to California Citrus State Historic Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
La Sierra
3 Units Available
Sunstone Place
3845 Polk St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,403
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated property features ceiling fans, and carpet flooring for comfort. Enjoy community amenities such as a pool and hot tub. Easy access to Magnolia Avenue with proximity to West Plaza Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
La Sierra South
17 Units Available
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,580
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1216 sqft
Minutes from La Sierra Metrolink Station. Personal balconies and patios, open living areas, wood cabinetry and flooring. On-site grill areas, bike repair shop, and a pet wash station. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Main Street District
16 Units Available
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Brookwood Villas
1885 San Remo Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,881
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
888 sqft
Easy access to Orange County. Community courts include tennis, basketball and racquetball. Recently renovated apartments feature vaulted ceilings, extra storage, fireplace and private patio. Pet- and people-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Hensley at Corona Pointe
1171 E Baywood Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
828 sqft
Pet-friendly community with landscaping, strength studio, heated spas and BBQ grills. Spacious apartments feature upgraded kitchens with tile backsplash, shaker-style cabinets and vinyl plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Lincoln Park Apartments
1261 Ryan Ln, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
857 sqft
Community features a business center, picnic area, playground and swimming pool. Units have accent walls, central air, private patio/balcony and washer/dryer. Located close to major roads, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Dos Lagos
8 Units Available
Montecito at Dos Lagos
2708 Blue Springs Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1046 sqft
Situated just off I-15 and near the lakes at Dos Lagos. Apartments feature well-appointed gourmet kitchens and generous master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, outdoor deck, swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Dos Lagos
34 Units Available
Encanto
4593 Temescal Canyon Rd, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1160 sqft
Five floor plan options, each featuring hardwood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and quartz stone counters in the kitchen. Community amenities include two-car garages, outdoor fireplace and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
18 Units Available
Parcwood Apartment Homes
1700 Via Pacifica, Corona, CA
Studio
$1,551
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1050 sqft
Community offers pool, hot tubs and fitness center. Apartments include wood-style flooring, open living plan and more. Located just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
The Retreat
5 Units Available
Terrano
2804 Fashion Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,935
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom homes with stainless steel appliances, open plans and private garages. Amenities include fire pits, two-story gym and sports court. In Corona, south of the 91 freeway and close to Lake Matthews.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Arlanza
4 Units Available
Laurel Heights
8655 Arlington Ave, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,365
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
877 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments on Arlington Avenue in Riverside. Close proximity to airport and Van Buren Boulevard. Community amenities include onsite pool, gym and basketball court. Apartment features private patio, garbage disposal and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
La Sierra
1 Unit Available
Riverwalk Landing Apartments
4301 La Sierra Ave, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near La Sierra University, Five Points Shopping Center and Collet Park. Two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in a community boasting a swimming pool and spa, dog park and children's play area.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Main Street District
11 Units Available
Metro on Main
418 N Main St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1131 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metrolink Station, this community has on-site retail, a rooftop lounge with stunning views and a fitness center. Units have private balconies and optional garages.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Main Street District
3 Units Available
One11 Apartments
111 W Harrison St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
1065 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metro Retain Center and the Metrolink Station. Units have contemporary accents, designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Swimming pool and fitness studio.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
La Sierra Acres
1 Unit Available
4960 Tyler Meadows
4960 Tyler Meadows Road, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2368 sqft
One of a kind single-family home! This house features a very spacious floor plan of 2,368 square feet and a lot of 7,405 square feet. It comes with NEW paint, NEW hardwood floor, central AC and 3-car garage.
City GuideHome Gardens
"I'm goin' to California / A place where the sun always shines / I'm goin' to California / And I'm leavin' everything behind" -- Kenny Chesney

Home Garden is located in the Corona-Riverside area of Southern California called home by about 11,000 people - though you'll find millions more in the greater metro area. Living here gives you great freeway access (not necessarily speedy commute times) west to Los Angeles, south to San Diego, and straight up hill to the Big Bear Lake and Lake Arrowhead resort areas.

Moving to Home Garden

If you are looking for a friendly, nice community, that is close to shopping and dining and everything that sunny California has to offer to call home you should definitely consider Home Garden. There is plenty of life in the nearby larger towns of Corona and San Diego that are located close by. With plenty of rental properties that are readily available Home Garden might be just the place for you.

If you're thinking about a move here, it's a good idea to get all of your paperwork together before you start looking! Your landlords usually want to see a copy of your ID, your credit report, bank statements, pay stubs, letter of employment, references and medical records for pets you're planning to bring. Having all this together before you start looking will save you a lot of time and hassle down the road!

Neighborhoods

Riverside Valley Home Gardens: This is one of the premiere neighborhoods in Home Garden. The living facilities are exquisite. Fifty-three percent of the residents in Riverside Valley rent their homes and this is one of the larger neighborhoods in Home Gardens. Rental property is available in many different places in the neighborhood. If you are looking for condo rentals or houses to rent this is a good bet for a pretty, friendly neighborhood. You are sure to find a rental that will fit you perfectly.

City Center: The downtown area is bustling and you'll find a number of rental units available here. You'll be walking distance to nearby shops and cafes, but you'll still want a car to get out of town for work or play.

Corona Hills: This neighborhood offers a variety of living options, from apartment rentals in large complexes to stand-alone townhouses on quieter streets.

Life in Home Garden

Recreation in Corona comes in a wide assortment. The quality of life in enhanced by the offerings of educational, athletic and various recreational offerings. Home Garden is close to five awesome golf courses. You can hone your skills and perfect your game with an afternoon on the links at the Cresta Verde, Hidden Valley, Eagle Glen, and Green River, or Dos Lagos. Each has its own unique look and something special to offer. You don't have to be an expert golfer to find the perfect course for you. If tennis is your first love check out Mountain Gate Park, Kellogg Park, and Victoria Park. All are places with well kept tennis courts that give you a place to work on your back hand. They are also great parks to hang out, walk some of the trails, and picnic with someone special. Nearby Corona is in close proximity and features a variety of programs from aquatics to tennis to youth and adult sporting programs.

Home Garden is fortunate to have two large hospitals located near the city: The Corona Regional Medical Center and Chino Valley Medical Center. Transportation is easy breezy in Home Garden. You can get in, out and easily around by car and the travel by train is handy also. There are three Amtrak stations located near Home Garden that can take you anywhere you might want to go. The Riverside Station is just 11 miles away; Moreno Valley is 14 miles away and the Ontario Amtrak station is located just 15 miles away.

Shopping around Home Garden is an easy feat for residents. Whether you are looking for specialty shops that feature unique gifts or are scouting around for the latest in fashions you will find the perfect item near Home Garden. If you are looking for a place to grab a bite to eat you can take your pick because there is plenty to offer. You can find everything from a juicy, delicious hamburger to the finest in steak and seafood. If you're hungry for Italian, Mexican or Chinese food you're in the right spot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Home Gardens?
The average rent price for Home Gardens rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,780.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Home Gardens?
Some of the colleges located in the Home Gardens area include California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, Chaffey College, and Concordia University-Irvine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Home Gardens?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Home Gardens from include Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, and Santa Ana.

