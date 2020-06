113 Apartments for rent in Home Gardens, CA

Moving to Home Garden

If you are looking for a friendly, nice community, that is close to shopping and dining and everything that sunny California has to offer to call home you should definitely consider Home Garden. There is plenty of life in the nearby larger towns of Corona and San Diego that are located close by. With plenty of rental properties that are readily available Home Garden might be just the place for you.

If you're thinking about a move here, it's a good idea to get all of your paperwork together before you start looking! Your landlords usually want to see a copy of your ID, your credit report, bank statements, pay stubs, letter of employment, references and medical records for pets you're planning to bring. Having all this together before you start looking will save you a lot of time and hassle down the road!