113 Apartments for rent in Home Gardens, CA📍
Home Garden is located in the Corona-Riverside area of Southern California called home by about 11,000 people - though you'll find millions more in the greater metro area. Living here gives you great freeway access (not necessarily speedy commute times) west to Los Angeles, south to San Diego, and straight up hill to the Big Bear Lake and Lake Arrowhead resort areas.
If you are looking for a friendly, nice community, that is close to shopping and dining and everything that sunny California has to offer to call home you should definitely consider Home Garden. There is plenty of life in the nearby larger towns of Corona and San Diego that are located close by. With plenty of rental properties that are readily available Home Garden might be just the place for you.
If you're thinking about a move here, it's a good idea to get all of your paperwork together before you start looking! Your landlords usually want to see a copy of your ID, your credit report, bank statements, pay stubs, letter of employment, references and medical records for pets you're planning to bring. Having all this together before you start looking will save you a lot of time and hassle down the road!
Riverside Valley Home Gardens: This is one of the premiere neighborhoods in Home Garden. The living facilities are exquisite. Fifty-three percent of the residents in Riverside Valley rent their homes and this is one of the larger neighborhoods in Home Gardens. Rental property is available in many different places in the neighborhood. If you are looking for condo rentals or houses to rent this is a good bet for a pretty, friendly neighborhood. You are sure to find a rental that will fit you perfectly.
City Center: The downtown area is bustling and you'll find a number of rental units available here. You'll be walking distance to nearby shops and cafes, but you'll still want a car to get out of town for work or play.
Corona Hills: This neighborhood offers a variety of living options, from apartment rentals in large complexes to stand-alone townhouses on quieter streets.
Recreation in Corona comes in a wide assortment. The quality of life in enhanced by the offerings of educational, athletic and various recreational offerings. Home Garden is close to five awesome golf courses. You can hone your skills and perfect your game with an afternoon on the links at the Cresta Verde, Hidden Valley, Eagle Glen, and Green River, or Dos Lagos. Each has its own unique look and something special to offer. You don't have to be an expert golfer to find the perfect course for you. If tennis is your first love check out Mountain Gate Park, Kellogg Park, and Victoria Park. All are places with well kept tennis courts that give you a place to work on your back hand. They are also great parks to hang out, walk some of the trails, and picnic with someone special. Nearby Corona is in close proximity and features a variety of programs from aquatics to tennis to youth and adult sporting programs.
Home Garden is fortunate to have two large hospitals located near the city: The Corona Regional Medical Center and Chino Valley Medical Center. Transportation is easy breezy in Home Garden. You can get in, out and easily around by car and the travel by train is handy also. There are three Amtrak stations located near Home Garden that can take you anywhere you might want to go. The Riverside Station is just 11 miles away; Moreno Valley is 14 miles away and the Ontario Amtrak station is located just 15 miles away.
Shopping around Home Garden is an easy feat for residents. Whether you are looking for specialty shops that feature unique gifts or are scouting around for the latest in fashions you will find the perfect item near Home Garden. If you are looking for a place to grab a bite to eat you can take your pick because there is plenty to offer. You can find everything from a juicy, delicious hamburger to the finest in steak and seafood. If you're hungry for Italian, Mexican or Chinese food you're in the right spot.