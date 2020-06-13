113 Apartments for rent in Home Gardens, CA

Life in Home Garden

Recreation in Corona comes in a wide assortment. The quality of life in enhanced by the offerings of educational, athletic and various recreational offerings. Home Garden is close to five awesome golf courses. You can hone your skills and perfect your game with an afternoon on the links at the Cresta Verde, Hidden Valley, Eagle Glen, and Green River, or Dos Lagos. Each has its own unique look and something special to offer. You don't have to be an expert golfer to find the perfect course for you. If tennis is your first love check out Mountain Gate Park, Kellogg Park, and Victoria Park. All are places with well kept tennis courts that give you a place to work on your back hand. They are also great parks to hang out, walk some of the trails, and picnic with someone special. Nearby Corona is in close proximity and features a variety of programs from aquatics to tennis to youth and adult sporting programs.

Home Garden is fortunate to have two large hospitals located near the city: The Corona Regional Medical Center and Chino Valley Medical Center. Transportation is easy breezy in Home Garden. You can get in, out and easily around by car and the travel by train is handy also. There are three Amtrak stations located near Home Garden that can take you anywhere you might want to go. The Riverside Station is just 11 miles away; Moreno Valley is 14 miles away and the Ontario Amtrak station is located just 15 miles away.

Shopping around Home Garden is an easy feat for residents. Whether you are looking for specialty shops that feature unique gifts or are scouting around for the latest in fashions you will find the perfect item near Home Garden. If you are looking for a place to grab a bite to eat you can take your pick because there is plenty to offer. You can find everything from a juicy, delicious hamburger to the finest in steak and seafood. If you're hungry for Italian, Mexican or Chinese food you're in the right spot.