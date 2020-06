Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

THIS TOWN HOUSE LOCATED IN CONTEMPORARY GRANVILLE TOWN HOME WITH 3 BEDROOM ON EACH FLOOR TWO WITH THEIR OWN BAT ,NEW WOOD FLOORING ALL OVER HOUSE ,IT IS INCLUDED WASHER/DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR, TWO CAR GARAGE ONE OF THE BEST LOCATION IN IRVINE ,CLOSE TO 405 FREE WAY AND SHOPPING CENTER ABOUT TEN MINUET TO OCEAN,COMMUNITY HAS POOL,GYM, BASKETBALL COURT ,PICNIC AREA ,BARBECUE PAVILION.