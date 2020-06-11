All apartments in Irvine
Location

2430 Watermarke Pl, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
game room
on-site laundry
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
Enjoy this amazing renovated and newly painted 2 bedroom Embassy Row model at the Watermarke condo community. This model provides privacy with the bedrooms on opposite ends of the unit. Some of the features include stainless steel appliances, laundry room, master suite with large walk in closet and secondary bathroom and bedroom on the other side of large family room.
the Watermarke community is located minutes from world class shopping, the finest beaches in OC, John Wayne Airport, and local freeways the resort style amenities include: friendly concierge staff, state of the art clubhouse with movie theater, library, business center and game rooms. other community amenities include 24 hour fitness center, three pools, junior Olympic heated year round pool side cabanas, a covered basketball court, children's playground, and three tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2430 Watermarke Place have any available units?
2430 Watermarke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2430 Watermarke Place have?
Some of 2430 Watermarke Place's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2430 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
2430 Watermarke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2430 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 2430 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2430 Watermarke Place offer parking?
No, 2430 Watermarke Place does not offer parking.
Does 2430 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2430 Watermarke Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2430 Watermarke Place have a pool?
Yes, 2430 Watermarke Place has a pool.
Does 2430 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
No, 2430 Watermarke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2430 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2430 Watermarke Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2430 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2430 Watermarke Place does not have units with air conditioning.
