2430 Watermarke Place

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets 24hr gym pool

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse concierge 24hr gym game room on-site laundry playground pool media room tennis court

Enjoy this amazing renovated and newly painted 2 bedroom Embassy Row model at the Watermarke condo community. This model provides privacy with the bedrooms on opposite ends of the unit. Some of the features include stainless steel appliances, laundry room, master suite with large walk in closet and secondary bathroom and bedroom on the other side of large family room.

the Watermarke community is located minutes from world class shopping, the finest beaches in OC, John Wayne Airport, and local freeways the resort style amenities include: friendly concierge staff, state of the art clubhouse with movie theater, library, business center and game rooms. other community amenities include 24 hour fitness center, three pools, junior Olympic heated year round pool side cabanas, a covered basketball court, children's playground, and three tennis courts.