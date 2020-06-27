24 Redberry

Amenities

Impeccable cul-de-sac executive home in the resort-like community of Woodberry. A cozy covered porch entry leads to a formal living area with plantation shutters and hardwood floors that cover the entire first level. Between the formal and family room is a half bath, casual dining, and a gorgeous kitchen. The updated kitchen features granite countertops, newer cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a kitchen island with bar seating all open to the dining and family room. At the center of the family room is a fireplace encased with a built in entertainment area all of which opens to the back yard and direct garage access. In the rear yard a newly installed pergola creates an inviting outdoor living space. On the second level is the laundry room, built in desk area, three secondary bedrooms, a hall bathroom, and private master suite. Situated in the rear of the home, the master suite includes a walk in closet, dual vanities, and a separate shower and bath. Outside in the front of the home is a long driveway that will accommodate two additional vehicles along with a spacious two car garage. With coveted Irvine Unified home schools and close proximity to UC Irvine and Concordia universities, there is access to Olympic size pools, parks, playgrounds, and walking distance to restaurants and shopping.