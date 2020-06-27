All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 24 Redberry.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
24 Redberry
Last updated August 5 2019 at 3:23 PM

24 Redberry

24 Redberry · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

24 Redberry, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Impeccable cul-de-sac executive home in the resort-like community of Woodberry. A cozy covered porch entry leads to a formal living area with plantation shutters and hardwood floors that cover the entire first level. Between the formal and family room is a half bath, casual dining, and a gorgeous kitchen. The updated kitchen features granite countertops, newer cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a kitchen island with bar seating all open to the dining and family room. At the center of the family room is a fireplace encased with a built in entertainment area all of which opens to the back yard and direct garage access. In the rear yard a newly installed pergola creates an inviting outdoor living space. On the second level is the laundry room, built in desk area, three secondary bedrooms, a hall bathroom, and private master suite. Situated in the rear of the home, the master suite includes a walk in closet, dual vanities, and a separate shower and bath. Outside in the front of the home is a long driveway that will accommodate two additional vehicles along with a spacious two car garage. With coveted Irvine Unified home schools and close proximity to UC Irvine and Concordia universities, there is access to Olympic size pools, parks, playgrounds, and walking distance to restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Redberry have any available units?
24 Redberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 24 Redberry have?
Some of 24 Redberry's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Redberry currently offering any rent specials?
24 Redberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Redberry pet-friendly?
No, 24 Redberry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 24 Redberry offer parking?
Yes, 24 Redberry offers parking.
Does 24 Redberry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Redberry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Redberry have a pool?
Yes, 24 Redberry has a pool.
Does 24 Redberry have accessible units?
No, 24 Redberry does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Redberry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Redberry has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Redberry have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Redberry does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology