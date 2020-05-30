24 Gray Dove

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Great price for this furnished home in beautiful Portola Springs Irvine CA. This home, designed with the great room feel of a Tuscan Estate, bringing together the Gourmet Kitchen, Family Room and Formal Dining Room with direct access to the spacious yard. Upstairs you will find, a Bonus Room, 2 Bedrooms and a spacious Master Suite with sitting area and spa like Master Bath. Did we mention the 3 Car Tandem Garage?!



The Portola Springs Irvine CA community offers world class amenities including: Parks, Tennis Courts, Olympic Size Pools, Tot Lots, BBQ areas with tranquil Walking Paths throughout the community. Located in an award winning school district, close to shopping, dining and transportation.