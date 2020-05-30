All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24 Gray Dove

24 Gray Dove · No Longer Available
Location

24 Gray Dove, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

garage
pool
playground
tennis court
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Great price for this furnished home in beautiful Portola Springs Irvine CA. This home,  designed with the great room feel  of a Tuscan Estate, bringing together the Gourmet Kitchen, Family Room and Formal Dining Room with direct access to the spacious yard.  Upstairs you will find, a Bonus Room, 2 Bedrooms and a spacious Master Suite with sitting area and spa like Master Bath.  Did we mention the 3 Car Tandem Garage?!
 
The Portola Springs Irvine CA community offers world class amenities including:  Parks, Tennis Courts, Olympic Size Pools, Tot Lots, BBQ areas with tranquil Walking Paths throughout the community.  Located in an award winning school district, close to shopping, dining and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Gray Dove have any available units?
24 Gray Dove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 24 Gray Dove have?
Some of 24 Gray Dove's amenities include garage, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Gray Dove currently offering any rent specials?
24 Gray Dove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Gray Dove pet-friendly?
No, 24 Gray Dove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 24 Gray Dove offer parking?
Yes, 24 Gray Dove does offer parking.
Does 24 Gray Dove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Gray Dove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Gray Dove have a pool?
Yes, 24 Gray Dove has a pool.
Does 24 Gray Dove have accessible units?
No, 24 Gray Dove does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Gray Dove have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Gray Dove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Gray Dove have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Gray Dove does not have units with air conditioning.
