All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 24 Bungalow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
24 Bungalow
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:24 PM

24 Bungalow

24 Bungalow · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

24 Bungalow, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Bungalow have any available units?
24 Bungalow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 24 Bungalow currently offering any rent specials?
24 Bungalow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Bungalow pet-friendly?
No, 24 Bungalow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 24 Bungalow offer parking?
No, 24 Bungalow does not offer parking.
Does 24 Bungalow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Bungalow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Bungalow have a pool?
No, 24 Bungalow does not have a pool.
Does 24 Bungalow have accessible units?
No, 24 Bungalow does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Bungalow have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Bungalow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Bungalow have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Bungalow does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology