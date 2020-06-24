Rent Calculator
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:24 PM
1 of 16
24 Bungalow
24 Bungalow
·
No Longer Available
Location
24 Bungalow, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24 Bungalow have any available units?
24 Bungalow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 24 Bungalow currently offering any rent specials?
24 Bungalow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Bungalow pet-friendly?
No, 24 Bungalow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 24 Bungalow offer parking?
No, 24 Bungalow does not offer parking.
Does 24 Bungalow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Bungalow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Bungalow have a pool?
No, 24 Bungalow does not have a pool.
Does 24 Bungalow have accessible units?
No, 24 Bungalow does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Bungalow have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Bungalow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Bungalow have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Bungalow does not have units with air conditioning.
