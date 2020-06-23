All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:41 PM

233 Frame

233 Frame · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

233 Frame, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Newly Built Single Level Luxury Town Home in Cadence Park. Highly upgraded Kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, recessed lights, granite counter top, white cabinets with open floor plan. Master Suite with large bathroom, rain-shower head, walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms with large closet, and recessed lights. Two car attached garage with epoxy flooring. There is private court yard to entertain guests. This single level luxury unit has Amazon based remote controlled climate control, Ring door bell with camera and wireless garage door controls. Near new Great park middle school and Portola High School. Walking distance to parks, walking-trails, resort style living with swimming pools, tennis courts, parks and other amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Frame have any available units?
233 Frame doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 233 Frame have?
Some of 233 Frame's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 Frame currently offering any rent specials?
233 Frame isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Frame pet-friendly?
No, 233 Frame is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 233 Frame offer parking?
Yes, 233 Frame does offer parking.
Does 233 Frame have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 Frame does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Frame have a pool?
Yes, 233 Frame has a pool.
Does 233 Frame have accessible units?
No, 233 Frame does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Frame have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 Frame does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 233 Frame have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 233 Frame has units with air conditioning.
