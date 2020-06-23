Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Newly Built Single Level Luxury Town Home in Cadence Park. Highly upgraded Kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, recessed lights, granite counter top, white cabinets with open floor plan. Master Suite with large bathroom, rain-shower head, walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms with large closet, and recessed lights. Two car attached garage with epoxy flooring. There is private court yard to entertain guests. This single level luxury unit has Amazon based remote controlled climate control, Ring door bell with camera and wireless garage door controls. Near new Great park middle school and Portola High School. Walking distance to parks, walking-trails, resort style living with swimming pools, tennis courts, parks and other amenities.