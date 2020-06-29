232 Cultivate

Amenities

Welcome to stunning two story 3 bd 3.5 bath town home in Great Park. This wonderful property features open floor plan with so much to offer. Nice upgraded flooring, modern counter tops with big island, and upgraded backslash. Spacious living room, perfect for family gathering and entertaining. The kitchen is directly connected to the courtyard. Experience the nice highly upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Downstairs, one bedroom with the bathroom; upstairs, two bedrooms including master bedroom suite and a large loft. Enjoy all the amenities this community has to offer such as Pool/Spa with green belts, trees, outdoor kitchen, indoor garden, outdoor BBQ areas, playground and so much more. Few minutes away from Great Park and Beacon Park K-8 school. 10 Mins drive to Irvine Spectrum and local shopping malls. 15 Mins to the beach. Easy access to I-405, 5 and I-133.