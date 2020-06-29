All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 14 2020 at 2:09 PM

232 Cultivate

232 Cultivate · No Longer Available
Location

232 Cultivate, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Welcome to stunning two story 3 bd 3.5 bath town home in Great Park. This wonderful property features open floor plan with so much to offer. Nice upgraded flooring, modern counter tops with big island, and upgraded backslash. Spacious living room, perfect for family gathering and entertaining. The kitchen is directly connected to the courtyard. Experience the nice highly upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Downstairs, one bedroom with the bathroom; upstairs, two bedrooms including master bedroom suite and a large loft. Enjoy all the amenities this community has to offer such as Pool/Spa with green belts, trees, outdoor kitchen, indoor garden, outdoor BBQ areas, playground and so much more. Few minutes away from Great Park and Beacon Park K-8 school. 10 Mins drive to Irvine Spectrum and local shopping malls. 15 Mins to the beach. Easy access to I-405, 5 and I-133.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Cultivate have any available units?
232 Cultivate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 232 Cultivate have?
Some of 232 Cultivate's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Cultivate currently offering any rent specials?
232 Cultivate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Cultivate pet-friendly?
No, 232 Cultivate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 232 Cultivate offer parking?
No, 232 Cultivate does not offer parking.
Does 232 Cultivate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Cultivate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Cultivate have a pool?
Yes, 232 Cultivate has a pool.
Does 232 Cultivate have accessible units?
No, 232 Cultivate does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Cultivate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 Cultivate has units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Cultivate have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 Cultivate does not have units with air conditioning.
