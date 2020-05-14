All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 2310 Nolita.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
2310 Nolita
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2310 Nolita

2310 Nolita · (714) 306-7356
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2310 Nolita, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2310 Nolita · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
$300 Renters Credit W/ May Move In! - One-bedroom condo in Hudson which is a new community of stylish flats in the urban masterplan of Central Park West located in Irvine. Condo includes a living area featuring a great room, dining room, outdoor deck, and gourmet kitchen with plenty of counter space. This Smart home is equipped with Nest thermostat, Alexa and electronic Ring doorbell. master suite comes equipped with a walk-in closet, laundry cabinet, and sliding doors to the deck. Stackable laundry in unit and 2 Parking spaces! Lots of guest parking as well! This community centerpiece features an approximately 8,000-square-foot Clubhouse and Recreation Pavilion providing both indoor and outdoor spaces designed to celebrate the Southern California lifestyle, including state-of-the-art health and fitness center with exercise studio, lounge with bar, fireplace and flat-screen TV, multi-purpose room, catering kitchen, courtyard and entertaining terrace for receptions and gatherings, resort-style, Jr. Olympic saline pool with 4 lap lanes, barbecue pavilion, and much more. Minutes away from airport. Newport beach, South coast plaza, restaurants, UCI, Market. Visit www.hcmpm.com to schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5582902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 Nolita have any available units?
2310 Nolita has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2310 Nolita have?
Some of 2310 Nolita's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 Nolita currently offering any rent specials?
2310 Nolita isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 Nolita pet-friendly?
No, 2310 Nolita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2310 Nolita offer parking?
Yes, 2310 Nolita does offer parking.
Does 2310 Nolita have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2310 Nolita offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 Nolita have a pool?
Yes, 2310 Nolita has a pool.
Does 2310 Nolita have accessible units?
No, 2310 Nolita does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 Nolita have units with dishwashers?
No, 2310 Nolita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2310 Nolita have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2310 Nolita has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2310 Nolita?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity