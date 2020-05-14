2310 Nolita

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill guest parking

$300 Renters Credit W/ May Move In! - One-bedroom condo in Hudson which is a new community of stylish flats in the urban masterplan of Central Park West located in Irvine. Condo includes a living area featuring a great room, dining room, outdoor deck, and gourmet kitchen with plenty of counter space. This Smart home is equipped with Nest thermostat, Alexa and electronic Ring doorbell. master suite comes equipped with a walk-in closet, laundry cabinet, and sliding doors to the deck. Stackable laundry in unit and 2 Parking spaces! Lots of guest parking as well! This community centerpiece features an approximately 8,000-square-foot Clubhouse and Recreation Pavilion providing both indoor and outdoor spaces designed to celebrate the Southern California lifestyle, including state-of-the-art health and fitness center with exercise studio, lounge with bar, fireplace and flat-screen TV, multi-purpose room, catering kitchen, courtyard and entertaining terrace for receptions and gatherings, resort-style, Jr. Olympic saline pool with 4 lap lanes, barbecue pavilion, and much more. Minutes away from airport. Newport beach, South coast plaza, restaurants, UCI, Market. Visit www.hcmpm.com to schedule a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5582902)