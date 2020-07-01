2309 Apricot Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible dog park elevator on-site laundry parking garage

High rise Penthouse suite on the corner gives views in 2 directions. Enjoy twinkling lights view toward Spectrum and Turtle Rock at night and view of treetops and greenery by day. All one level with no stairs using elevator access from parking garage. No interior stairs or thresholds make it wheelchair accesible. Top floor airy, above it all sense of detachment from the bustle of life. Near the Oak Creek Golf Course or Valley Oak Park or The Central Bark dog park. Near to AMRAK station for commuters or bus transportation too. Night life at the Spectrum down Irvine Center Dr.

Fireplace in Living room is gas (paid by HOA)and corner windows have shutters. Dining area has balcony shared with master bedroom. Secondary bedroom has balcony facing the other side. Laminate wood floors except bedroom carpet and tile in bath. Kitchen is upgraded with cherry wood glass front cabinets and granite counters, nearly new stove and dishwasher and refrigerator. Breakfast bar counter allows view from kitchen to the windows and balconies. Laundry room off kitchen includes washer and dryer. Hall bath with tub is next to both kitchen and second bedroom. Spacious Master suite has walk-in closet and interior bath with shower stall. AC and Heat. Rent price includes water, water heating and gas. Tenants Pay only Electricity.

$200 transfer fee is for intercom service on security doors. Optional transfer fee. HOA amenities are included in rent, transfer fee not part of amenities.