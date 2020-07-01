All apartments in Irvine
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
2309 Apricot Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

2309 Apricot Drive

2309 Apricot Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2309 Apricot Dr, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
dog park
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
High rise Penthouse suite on the corner gives views in 2 directions. Enjoy twinkling lights view toward Spectrum and Turtle Rock at night and view of treetops and greenery by day. All one level with no stairs using elevator access from parking garage. No interior stairs or thresholds make it wheelchair accesible. Top floor airy, above it all sense of detachment from the bustle of life. Near the Oak Creek Golf Course or Valley Oak Park or The Central Bark dog park. Near to AMRAK station for commuters or bus transportation too. Night life at the Spectrum down Irvine Center Dr.
Fireplace in Living room is gas (paid by HOA)and corner windows have shutters. Dining area has balcony shared with master bedroom. Secondary bedroom has balcony facing the other side. Laminate wood floors except bedroom carpet and tile in bath. Kitchen is upgraded with cherry wood glass front cabinets and granite counters, nearly new stove and dishwasher and refrigerator. Breakfast bar counter allows view from kitchen to the windows and balconies. Laundry room off kitchen includes washer and dryer. Hall bath with tub is next to both kitchen and second bedroom. Spacious Master suite has walk-in closet and interior bath with shower stall. AC and Heat. Rent price includes water, water heating and gas. Tenants Pay only Electricity.
$200 transfer fee is for intercom service on security doors. Optional transfer fee. HOA amenities are included in rent, transfer fee not part of amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 Apricot Drive have any available units?
2309 Apricot Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2309 Apricot Drive have?
Some of 2309 Apricot Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 Apricot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Apricot Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 Apricot Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2309 Apricot Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2309 Apricot Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2309 Apricot Drive offers parking.
Does 2309 Apricot Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2309 Apricot Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 Apricot Drive have a pool?
No, 2309 Apricot Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2309 Apricot Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2309 Apricot Drive has accessible units.
Does 2309 Apricot Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2309 Apricot Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2309 Apricot Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2309 Apricot Drive has units with air conditioning.

