Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

2305 Watermarke Place

Location

2305 Watermarke, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
conference room
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Italian Renaissance Inspired, Resort Style Gated home located on the third floor. Elegant Family Room with Direct Access to the Private Balcony overlooking the Pool. Recessed Lights, Two Spacious Master Suites offer Walk in Closets and Master Bath with dual sinks, Ceiling Fan Ceiling Lights. Master Suites are on each side of the Living Room. Beautiful Tile Flooring and Granite Counter Top in Kitchen. Enjoy a lifestyle of luxury amenities including full time on-site HOA, 24-hour fitness center, Business Center, Conference Room, Mini movie room, Club house with full kitchen, game/billiard room, library, tot lot, basketball & tennis courts, BBQ Areas, Private 3 Pools and 2 Spas. Enjoy close to OC beaches, bike trails, parks, shopping, UCI, John Wayne Airport and the 405, 55 & 73 freeways. Two same level Garage Parking and plenty of visitor parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Watermarke Place have any available units?
2305 Watermarke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2305 Watermarke Place have?
Some of 2305 Watermarke Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Watermarke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 2305 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2305 Watermarke Place offer parking?
Yes, 2305 Watermarke Place offers parking.
Does 2305 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 Watermarke Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Watermarke Place have a pool?
Yes, 2305 Watermarke Place has a pool.
Does 2305 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
No, 2305 Watermarke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2305 Watermarke Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2305 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2305 Watermarke Place does not have units with air conditioning.

