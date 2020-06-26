2305 Watermarke Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets 24hr gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center conference room clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage guest parking tennis court

Italian Renaissance Inspired, Resort Style Gated home located on the third floor. Elegant Family Room with Direct Access to the Private Balcony overlooking the Pool. Recessed Lights, Two Spacious Master Suites offer Walk in Closets and Master Bath with dual sinks, Ceiling Fan Ceiling Lights. Master Suites are on each side of the Living Room. Beautiful Tile Flooring and Granite Counter Top in Kitchen. Enjoy a lifestyle of luxury amenities including full time on-site HOA, 24-hour fitness center, Business Center, Conference Room, Mini movie room, Club house with full kitchen, game/billiard room, library, tot lot, basketball & tennis courts, BBQ Areas, Private 3 Pools and 2 Spas. Enjoy close to OC beaches, bike trails, parks, shopping, UCI, John Wayne Airport and the 405, 55 & 73 freeways. Two same level Garage Parking and plenty of visitor parking spaces.