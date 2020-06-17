All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

23 Watercress

23 Watercress · (714) 883-4397
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23 Watercress, Irvine, CA 92603
Shady Canyon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$24,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 8000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
wine room
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
wine room
Welcome to 23 Watercress sitting on a private location with approximately ¾ of an acre of lush expansive grounds. On first sight of the home you are met with gardens, trees, a winding Flagstone drive & view of the hillsides. Spanning approximately 8,000 square feet there are five bedrooms suites each with its own bath and 2 half baths, an expansive kitchen and sunlit morning room, adjacent family room & entertaining bar, wine room, office, living room and grand dining room. The entire home is beautifully appointed with custom lighting, stone and woodwork. In addition, the expansive grounds offer sheltered dining areas, a covered cabana & fireplace, a putting green, separate barbecue area, saltwater pool and spa, view of the hillsides, and plenty of grassy areas, trees, flowers and breezy colorful gardens. A soft neutral color palette is used, and venetian plaster walls and ceilings can be found throughout the home. A four-car garage with gated entry help to ensure privacy and security. This magnificent estate is close to beaches, shopping, restaurants, an airport and main freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Watercress have any available units?
23 Watercress has a unit available for $24,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 Watercress have?
Some of 23 Watercress's amenities include putting green, wine room, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Watercress currently offering any rent specials?
23 Watercress isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Watercress pet-friendly?
No, 23 Watercress is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 23 Watercress offer parking?
Yes, 23 Watercress does offer parking.
Does 23 Watercress have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Watercress does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Watercress have a pool?
Yes, 23 Watercress has a pool.
Does 23 Watercress have accessible units?
No, 23 Watercress does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Watercress have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Watercress has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Watercress have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Watercress does not have units with air conditioning.
