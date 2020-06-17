Amenities

putting green wine room dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub wine room

Welcome to 23 Watercress sitting on a private location with approximately ¾ of an acre of lush expansive grounds. On first sight of the home you are met with gardens, trees, a winding Flagstone drive & view of the hillsides. Spanning approximately 8,000 square feet there are five bedrooms suites each with its own bath and 2 half baths, an expansive kitchen and sunlit morning room, adjacent family room & entertaining bar, wine room, office, living room and grand dining room. The entire home is beautifully appointed with custom lighting, stone and woodwork. In addition, the expansive grounds offer sheltered dining areas, a covered cabana & fireplace, a putting green, separate barbecue area, saltwater pool and spa, view of the hillsides, and plenty of grassy areas, trees, flowers and breezy colorful gardens. A soft neutral color palette is used, and venetian plaster walls and ceilings can be found throughout the home. A four-car garage with gated entry help to ensure privacy and security. This magnificent estate is close to beaches, shopping, restaurants, an airport and main freeways.