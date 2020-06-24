23 Calistoga

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

24 Hour Guard Gated Northpark Home. Beautiful House with 3 Bedrooms Upstairs and a Den/Office on the Main Floor. Many Desired Features include 9 Ft High Ceilings, Arched Doorways, Designer Fans, French Doors and White Shutters. Quiet Double Cul-desac Street. Light & Open Modern Floorplanwith Kitchen Opening to Great Room with Dramatic Stone Corner Fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen has Granite Counters & Breakfast Bar Island, Antiqued Cabinets, 5 Burner Stove and Built-in Microwave. Master Suite with Walk-in Closet and Luxurious Master Bath with Large Oval Tub, Separate Showerand Dual Sink Vanity. Spacious Secondary Bedrooms. Indoor Laundry Room. Private Yard with No Neighbors Behind. Central Air. Spacious 2.5 Car Attached Garage with Workbench and Lots of Storage Space. Tile Roof. Exclusive Northpark community with Resort style amenities; Nearby Parks, Pools and Spa, Clubhouse, Basketball, BBQ areas, Tennis Courts & Tot Lots. Best home in Gated Northpark in this rental price range. *Property not qualified for section 8 inspection *Utilities paid by tenant