Irvine, CA
23 Calistoga
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23 Calistoga

23 Calistoga · No Longer Available
Location

23 Calistoga, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
24 Hour Guard Gated Northpark Home. Beautiful House with 3 Bedrooms Upstairs and a Den/Office on the Main Floor. Many Desired Features include 9 Ft High Ceilings, Arched Doorways, Designer Fans, French Doors and White Shutters. Quiet Double Cul-desac Street. Light & Open Modern Floorplanwith Kitchen Opening to Great Room with Dramatic Stone Corner Fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen has Granite Counters & Breakfast Bar Island, Antiqued Cabinets, 5 Burner Stove and Built-in Microwave. Master Suite with Walk-in Closet and Luxurious Master Bath with Large Oval Tub, Separate Showerand Dual Sink Vanity. Spacious Secondary Bedrooms. Indoor Laundry Room. Private Yard with No Neighbors Behind. Central Air. Spacious 2.5 Car Attached Garage with Workbench and Lots of Storage Space. Tile Roof. Exclusive Northpark community with Resort style amenities; Nearby Parks, Pools and Spa, Clubhouse, Basketball, BBQ areas, Tennis Courts & Tot Lots. Best home in Gated Northpark in this rental price range. *Property not qualified for section 8 inspection *Utilities paid by tenant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Calistoga have any available units?
23 Calistoga doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 23 Calistoga have?
Some of 23 Calistoga's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Calistoga currently offering any rent specials?
23 Calistoga is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Calistoga pet-friendly?
No, 23 Calistoga is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 23 Calistoga offer parking?
Yes, 23 Calistoga offers parking.
Does 23 Calistoga have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Calistoga does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Calistoga have a pool?
Yes, 23 Calistoga has a pool.
Does 23 Calistoga have accessible units?
No, 23 Calistoga does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Calistoga have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Calistoga does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Calistoga have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23 Calistoga has units with air conditioning.
