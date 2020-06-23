All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 23 Alassio.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
23 Alassio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23 Alassio

23 Alassio · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

23 Alassio, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous single story detached home located in the Northwood village of Irvine. Highly upgraded two bedrooms with two bathrooms. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful wood flooring. Corner lot and very bright. Plantations shutters. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Easy access to the 5 freeway and the Irvine Spectrum. Community pool. Near hiking trails. Attendance to the highly acclaimed Northwood high school. Walking distance to Sierra vista middle school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Alassio have any available units?
23 Alassio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 23 Alassio have?
Some of 23 Alassio's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Alassio currently offering any rent specials?
23 Alassio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Alassio pet-friendly?
No, 23 Alassio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 23 Alassio offer parking?
Yes, 23 Alassio offers parking.
Does 23 Alassio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Alassio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Alassio have a pool?
Yes, 23 Alassio has a pool.
Does 23 Alassio have accessible units?
No, 23 Alassio does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Alassio have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Alassio does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Alassio have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Alassio does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology