23 Alassio

Gorgeous single story detached home located in the Northwood village of Irvine. Highly upgraded two bedrooms with two bathrooms. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful wood flooring. Corner lot and very bright. Plantations shutters. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Easy access to the 5 freeway and the Irvine Spectrum. Community pool. Near hiking trails. Attendance to the highly acclaimed Northwood high school. Walking distance to Sierra vista middle school.