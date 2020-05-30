2258 Synergy

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Close To Everything - short distance to local hangouts, H-Mart, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, employment and transportation. This amazing corner location home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bath. It also has an attached 2-car garage. This beautiful home features an entry level suite and a master suite upstairs. It has a spacious, open floor plan with a spacious living room, open kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, a large island, and lots of upgrades. Fridge, washer and dryer are included. This upgraded home has tons of windows, high ceilings, a balcony for weekend BBQ and an enclosed front patio for kids to play in. This home is in the center of Irvine, just minutes away to Diamond Jamboree, UCI, The District, Irvine Spectrum, South Coast Plaza, John Wayne Airport, and major freeways. Award winning Tustin Schools. Call Becky at 949-350-3995 for a showing!