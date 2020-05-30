All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:57 PM

2258 Synergy

2258 Synergy · No Longer Available
Irvine
Irvine Business Complex
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

2258 Synergy, Irvine, CA 92614
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Close To Everything - short distance to local hangouts, H-Mart, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, employment and transportation. This amazing corner location home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bath. It also has an attached 2-car garage. This beautiful home features an entry level suite and a master suite upstairs. It has a spacious, open floor plan with a spacious living room, open kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, a large island, and lots of upgrades. Fridge, washer and dryer are included. This upgraded home has tons of windows, high ceilings, a balcony for weekend BBQ and an enclosed front patio for kids to play in. This home is in the center of Irvine, just minutes away to Diamond Jamboree, UCI, The District, Irvine Spectrum, South Coast Plaza, John Wayne Airport, and major freeways. Award winning Tustin Schools. Call Becky at 949-350-3995 for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2258 Synergy have any available units?
2258 Synergy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2258 Synergy have?
Some of 2258 Synergy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2258 Synergy currently offering any rent specials?
2258 Synergy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2258 Synergy pet-friendly?
No, 2258 Synergy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2258 Synergy offer parking?
Yes, 2258 Synergy offers parking.
Does 2258 Synergy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2258 Synergy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2258 Synergy have a pool?
No, 2258 Synergy does not have a pool.
Does 2258 Synergy have accessible units?
No, 2258 Synergy does not have accessible units.
Does 2258 Synergy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2258 Synergy has units with dishwashers.
Does 2258 Synergy have units with air conditioning?
No, 2258 Synergy does not have units with air conditioning.

