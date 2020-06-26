Amenities

This brand new 3 stories 2 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms plus an office space condo located in Novel Park can be your gorgeous home! This beautiful home included upgraded hard flooring for the stairs and kitchen, living room area. Walking distance to Novel clubhouse, parks, pools and easy access to five community pools. Close to 133 freeway and I5, Woodbury shopping center, LA Fitness, Trader Joe's etc. Living in this beautiful home and enjoy healthy lifestyle and diverse events for both parents and kids.