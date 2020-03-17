222 Overbrook

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court courtyard parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Spacious Santa Maria plan 3 corner end unit! This open floor plan has one bedroom and one full-bath downstairs and two master bedrooms with en suite bathrooms upstairs. The downstairs bedroom can be an ideal home office. The gourmet kitchen has a large island with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances opens to the dining area and living room. Enjoy outdoor dining on your private courtyard. Features include separate tub and shower in the master bedroom, computer desk area and laundry closet upstairs, crown moldings and recessed lighting throughout, washer/dryer, refrigerator, 2-car attached garage with direct access. This home is a short walk to Stonegate Elementary School and both Egret and Stonegate Parks. Stonegate Community has resort–like amenities including junior Olympic pool, spa, wading pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, sand volleyball court, sports courts, tot lots, and picnic areas with barbecues! Centrally located near great schools, additional neighborhood parks, Woodbury Town Center, the Market Place, Irvine Spectrum, the Great Park, and Jeffrey Trail.