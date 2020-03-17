All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

222 Overbrook

222 Overbrook · No Longer Available
Location

222 Overbrook, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Spacious Santa Maria plan 3 corner end unit! This open floor plan has one bedroom and one full-bath downstairs and two master bedrooms with en suite bathrooms upstairs. The downstairs bedroom can be an ideal home office. The gourmet kitchen has a large island with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances opens to the dining area and living room. Enjoy outdoor dining on your private courtyard. Features include separate tub and shower in the master bedroom, computer desk area and laundry closet upstairs, crown moldings and recessed lighting throughout, washer/dryer, refrigerator, 2-car attached garage with direct access. This home is a short walk to Stonegate Elementary School and both Egret and Stonegate Parks. Stonegate Community has resort–like amenities including junior Olympic pool, spa, wading pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, sand volleyball court, sports courts, tot lots, and picnic areas with barbecues! Centrally located near great schools, additional neighborhood parks, Woodbury Town Center, the Market Place, Irvine Spectrum, the Great Park, and Jeffrey Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Overbrook have any available units?
222 Overbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 222 Overbrook have?
Some of 222 Overbrook's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Overbrook currently offering any rent specials?
222 Overbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Overbrook pet-friendly?
No, 222 Overbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 222 Overbrook offer parking?
Yes, 222 Overbrook offers parking.
Does 222 Overbrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 Overbrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Overbrook have a pool?
Yes, 222 Overbrook has a pool.
Does 222 Overbrook have accessible units?
No, 222 Overbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Overbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Overbrook has units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Overbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Overbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
