This Gorgeous Single Family residence is highly upgraded and sits on a quiet Cul-De-Sac. 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms all with walking in closets. The 2nd floor alluring master suite offers luxurious shower, separate tub, dual vanities, and huge walk in closet. A gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, backsplash, butler entry , and ample storage space. Other upgrades including enormous great room, custom paint, crown molding, custom window shutters,and garage epoxy coating. Relaxing backyard with travertine , pavers , fireplace and mini golf court Good place to Mix and mingle with friends and family to create great memories of life time and enjoy the true Southern California life style. This house also offers South- North direction with perfect Feng Shui design. Walking distance to the community park and swimming pool. Several shopping centers and restaurants near by. Very easy access to freeway and highway.