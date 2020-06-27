All apartments in Irvine
222 Denim
222 Denim

222 Denim · No Longer Available
Location

222 Denim, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This Gorgeous Single Family residence is highly upgraded and sits on a quiet Cul-De-Sac. 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms all with walking in closets. The 2nd floor alluring master suite offers luxurious shower, separate tub, dual vanities, and huge walk in closet. A gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, backsplash, butler entry , and ample storage space. Other upgrades including enormous great room, custom paint, crown molding, custom window shutters,and garage epoxy coating. Relaxing backyard with travertine , pavers , fireplace and mini golf court Good place to Mix and mingle with friends and family to create great memories of life time and enjoy the true Southern California life style. This house also offers South- North direction with perfect Feng Shui design. Walking distance to the community park and swimming pool. Several shopping centers and restaurants near by. Very easy access to freeway and highway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Denim have any available units?
222 Denim doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 222 Denim have?
Some of 222 Denim's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Denim currently offering any rent specials?
222 Denim is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Denim pet-friendly?
No, 222 Denim is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 222 Denim offer parking?
Yes, 222 Denim offers parking.
Does 222 Denim have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Denim does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Denim have a pool?
Yes, 222 Denim has a pool.
Does 222 Denim have accessible units?
No, 222 Denim does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Denim have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Denim does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Denim have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Denim does not have units with air conditioning.
