22 OAKDALE
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:51 PM

22 OAKDALE

22 Oakdale · No Longer Available
Location

22 Oakdale, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED WOODBRIDGE ATRIUM PATIO HOME IN PRIZED LOCATION! 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATHROOMS WITH 1 bedroom PLUS 1 bathroom downstairs. Newly installed plank style flooring throughout the downstairs and new plush carpeting upstairs! Morning sunshine streams into the Gorgeous updated kitchen with sliding door view to the very private patio. New features include recessed lighting, new stainless sink/faucet and appliances, and quartz counters with glass tile backsplash; Step-down living room with sliding door view to private front patio features great vaulted ceilings and dramatic fireplace; Sunny and spacious en suite master upstairs features dressing /vanity area with dual sinks and closet; 2 additional bedrooms and another full bathroom in the upstairs hallway. GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! Including North Lake Beach Club, lagoon and amenities. Within easy distance to neighborhood parks and Highly-rated Irvine Unified School District’s Stone Creek Elementary and Lakeside Middle Schools; Just about a mile to Woodbridge High and community shopping, retail and restaurants.This is a home you will truly love!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 OAKDALE have any available units?
22 OAKDALE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 22 OAKDALE have?
Some of 22 OAKDALE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 OAKDALE currently offering any rent specials?
22 OAKDALE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 OAKDALE pet-friendly?
No, 22 OAKDALE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 22 OAKDALE offer parking?
Yes, 22 OAKDALE offers parking.
Does 22 OAKDALE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 OAKDALE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 OAKDALE have a pool?
No, 22 OAKDALE does not have a pool.
Does 22 OAKDALE have accessible units?
No, 22 OAKDALE does not have accessible units.
Does 22 OAKDALE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 OAKDALE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 OAKDALE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 OAKDALE does not have units with air conditioning.
