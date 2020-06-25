22 OAKDALE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED WOODBRIDGE ATRIUM PATIO HOME IN PRIZED LOCATION! 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATHROOMS WITH 1 bedroom PLUS 1 bathroom downstairs. Newly installed plank style flooring throughout the downstairs and new plush carpeting upstairs! Morning sunshine streams into the Gorgeous updated kitchen with sliding door view to the very private patio. New features include recessed lighting, new stainless sink/faucet and appliances, and quartz counters with glass tile backsplash; Step-down living room with sliding door view to private front patio features great vaulted ceilings and dramatic fireplace; Sunny and spacious en suite master upstairs features dressing /vanity area with dual sinks and closet; 2 additional bedrooms and another full bathroom in the upstairs hallway. GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! Including North Lake Beach Club, lagoon and amenities. Within easy distance to neighborhood parks and Highly-rated Irvine Unified School District’s Stone Creek Elementary and Lakeside Middle Schools; Just about a mile to Woodbridge High and community shopping, retail and restaurants.This is a home you will truly love!