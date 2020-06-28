219 Huntington

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Condo For Rent in the Beautiful City of Irvine! - This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,016 square foot home is a single level home that is conveniently located in the corner unit on the second floor! There are vaulted ceilings and large, expansive windows that give off plenty of natural lighting! As you enter the unit, you are greeted with a large living room with fresh paint and great lighting! Moving forward to the dining room, you will notice the high ceilings and tall windows. The kitchen features brand new vinyl plank flooring, a built in microwave, an electric stove, dishwasher, and custom kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops. The kitchen offers plenty of storage and counter top space, great for cooking and entertaining! This property includes central air and a washer and dryer in the hallway laundry closet. There are two master bedrooms! The right master bedroom includes a large walk in closet, sliding glass door to the outdoor front patio, and a master bathroom! This master bathroom has a cabinet vanity with a brand new light fixture, and a separate room for the shower, bath, and toilet! The left master bedroom is spacious with a very large closet and window for great lighting! The hallway bathroom shows character with its cabinet vanity, built in storage cabinet, glass sliding shower doors, and is connected to the other bedroom! There is a quaint sized balcony and a 2 spaces in the garages. The community features a community pool and spa. The property is close to the 5 freeway, within walking distance to grocery stores and the Cypress Village Shopping center, gas stations, schools, and various restaurants! Tenant is responsible for electricity, water and gas. Trash included. Sorry, no pets allowed.



DRE# 01197438



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5132891)