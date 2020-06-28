All apartments in Irvine
219 Huntington

219 Huntington · No Longer Available
Location

219 Huntington, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Condo For Rent in the Beautiful City of Irvine! - This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,016 square foot home is a single level home that is conveniently located in the corner unit on the second floor! There are vaulted ceilings and large, expansive windows that give off plenty of natural lighting! As you enter the unit, you are greeted with a large living room with fresh paint and great lighting! Moving forward to the dining room, you will notice the high ceilings and tall windows. The kitchen features brand new vinyl plank flooring, a built in microwave, an electric stove, dishwasher, and custom kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops. The kitchen offers plenty of storage and counter top space, great for cooking and entertaining! This property includes central air and a washer and dryer in the hallway laundry closet. There are two master bedrooms! The right master bedroom includes a large walk in closet, sliding glass door to the outdoor front patio, and a master bathroom! This master bathroom has a cabinet vanity with a brand new light fixture, and a separate room for the shower, bath, and toilet! The left master bedroom is spacious with a very large closet and window for great lighting! The hallway bathroom shows character with its cabinet vanity, built in storage cabinet, glass sliding shower doors, and is connected to the other bedroom! There is a quaint sized balcony and a 2 spaces in the garages. The community features a community pool and spa. The property is close to the 5 freeway, within walking distance to grocery stores and the Cypress Village Shopping center, gas stations, schools, and various restaurants! Tenant is responsible for electricity, water and gas. Trash included. Sorry, no pets allowed.

DRE# 01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5132891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Huntington have any available units?
219 Huntington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 219 Huntington have?
Some of 219 Huntington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Huntington currently offering any rent specials?
219 Huntington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Huntington pet-friendly?
No, 219 Huntington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 219 Huntington offer parking?
Yes, 219 Huntington offers parking.
Does 219 Huntington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 Huntington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Huntington have a pool?
Yes, 219 Huntington has a pool.
Does 219 Huntington have accessible units?
No, 219 Huntington does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Huntington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 Huntington has units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Huntington have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 219 Huntington has units with air conditioning.
