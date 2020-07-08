212 Borrego

Amenities

For more information or to set up a showing on this property please call or text the property manager Tahnee Merideth 714-595-3541

Tahnee@irvinepropertymanagement.net



Newer two bedroom two bath townhouse in Agave Community at Portola Springs. Great community with ample amenities, including 4 pools, clubhouse, sport courts, and walking trails. Home features open kitchen with granite counters, large center island, newer appliances (refrigerator, washer/dryer included). Inside laundry. Newer carpet and paint throughout. Master bedroom complete with spacious walk in closet, second bedroom also with walk-in closet. Large balcony, perfect for entertaining! No one above or below, two one-car garages underneath, living space on second floor. This is a must see!



Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $39 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,650, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $3,050, Available 11/15/18

