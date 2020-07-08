All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

212 Borrego

212 Borrego Dr · No Longer Available
Location

212 Borrego Dr, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
For more information or to set up a showing on this property please call or text the property manager Tahnee Merideth 714-595-3541
Tahnee@irvinepropertymanagement.net

Newer two bedroom two bath townhouse in Agave Community at Portola Springs. Great community with ample amenities, including 4 pools, clubhouse, sport courts, and walking trails. Home features open kitchen with granite counters, large center island, newer appliances (refrigerator, washer/dryer included). Inside laundry. Newer carpet and paint throughout. Master bedroom complete with spacious walk in closet, second bedroom also with walk-in closet. Large balcony, perfect for entertaining! No one above or below, two one-car garages underneath, living space on second floor. This is a must see!

Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $39 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,650, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $3,050, Available 11/15/18
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Borrego have any available units?
212 Borrego doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 212 Borrego have?
Some of 212 Borrego's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Borrego currently offering any rent specials?
212 Borrego is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Borrego pet-friendly?
No, 212 Borrego is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 212 Borrego offer parking?
No, 212 Borrego does not offer parking.
Does 212 Borrego have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 Borrego offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Borrego have a pool?
Yes, 212 Borrego has a pool.
Does 212 Borrego have accessible units?
No, 212 Borrego does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Borrego have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 Borrego does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Borrego have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Borrego does not have units with air conditioning.

