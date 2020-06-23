All apartments in Irvine
211 Dewdrop
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:34 PM

211 Dewdrop

211 Dewdrop · No Longer Available
Location

211 Dewdrop, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful, posh and sophisticated! Tucked behind the multi-million dollar Shady Canyon estates, is the exclusive Jasmine tract in Quail Hill! This incredible home offers an open and inviting open floor plan with two large bedrooms, two full bathrooms and approximately 1,335 sq ft of living space. Upon entry to the living room, you're greeted with a high two-story ceiling, gorgeous hardwood floors and an abundance of natural sunlight. Walls are adorned with wainscot paneling and a cozy fireplace lends an air of contended charm. The open kitchen boasts crisp white cabinetry with a built-in wine rack and stainless steel appliances! Other features include, designer paint, built-in computer/tech area, a view balcony with a custom-built wood pergola and outdoor string lights, inside laundry and a 2-car attached garage with plenty of room for storage. Enjoy nearby parks, hiking and biking trails along with resort style association amenities with pool, spa, BBQ area and fitness center. Conveniently located near renowned shopping, restaurants and minutes from SoCal sunny beaches! Quail Hill is located within an award-winning, blue ribbon school district!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Dewdrop have any available units?
211 Dewdrop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 211 Dewdrop have?
Some of 211 Dewdrop's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Dewdrop currently offering any rent specials?
211 Dewdrop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Dewdrop pet-friendly?
No, 211 Dewdrop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 211 Dewdrop offer parking?
Yes, 211 Dewdrop offers parking.
Does 211 Dewdrop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Dewdrop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Dewdrop have a pool?
Yes, 211 Dewdrop has a pool.
Does 211 Dewdrop have accessible units?
No, 211 Dewdrop does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Dewdrop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Dewdrop has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Dewdrop have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Dewdrop does not have units with air conditioning.
