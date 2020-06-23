211 Dewdrop

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful, posh and sophisticated! Tucked behind the multi-million dollar Shady Canyon estates, is the exclusive Jasmine tract in Quail Hill! This incredible home offers an open and inviting open floor plan with two large bedrooms, two full bathrooms and approximately 1,335 sq ft of living space. Upon entry to the living room, you're greeted with a high two-story ceiling, gorgeous hardwood floors and an abundance of natural sunlight. Walls are adorned with wainscot paneling and a cozy fireplace lends an air of contended charm. The open kitchen boasts crisp white cabinetry with a built-in wine rack and stainless steel appliances! Other features include, designer paint, built-in computer/tech area, a view balcony with a custom-built wood pergola and outdoor string lights, inside laundry and a 2-car attached garage with plenty of room for storage. Enjoy nearby parks, hiking and biking trails along with resort style association amenities with pool, spa, BBQ area and fitness center. Conveniently located near renowned shopping, restaurants and minutes from SoCal sunny beaches! Quail Hill is located within an award-winning, blue ribbon school district!