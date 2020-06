Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool basketball court carpet

This fantastic first floor pool side/pool view Former MODEL is for lease. 2 BR 2 BA , 1038 SF with inside washer & dryer, newer

Carpet, shows very clean, ALL rooms including patio facing the pool !! MUST SEE ....

Olympic size pool, excersize room, indoor basketball court is just a few amenities in this complex, central to 405 and jamboree, and campus and UC Irvine ...