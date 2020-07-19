All apartments in Irvine
203 Radial
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

203 Radial

203 Radial · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

203 Radial, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Contemporary, newer-built, open-concept, five-bedroom home located in the wonderful community of Beacon Park. With approximately 4,000 sq/ft, this thoughtfully designed 5 bedroom and 6 bathroom floorplan, includes 2 main floor en-suite bedrooms (one of which is considered a second primary suite) and an additional office/craft/homework room creates an idyllic multi-generational home with latitude for business, study and recreation. The heart of the home features a spacious great room and dining area with multi-sliding glass doors that open completely to a large California room, seamlessly harmonizing the indoor and outdoor areas. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with a large walk-in pantry, shaker style cabinets, stainless appliances, quartz countertops and a large center island. On the second floor you will find three additional bedrooms including a primary suite, spacious loft area and laundry room. The HOA provides access to Great Park amenities including the 8-acre "The Pools" with 3 pools, 3 spas, volleyball & tennis courts, walking & bike trails, fitness and play areas. Freeway close and conveniently located just 2 blocks to K8 Beacon Park School and a short distance to Portola High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Radial have any available units?
203 Radial doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 203 Radial have?
Some of 203 Radial's amenities include on-site laundry, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Radial currently offering any rent specials?
203 Radial is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Radial pet-friendly?
No, 203 Radial is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 203 Radial offer parking?
No, 203 Radial does not offer parking.
Does 203 Radial have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Radial does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Radial have a pool?
Yes, 203 Radial has a pool.
Does 203 Radial have accessible units?
No, 203 Radial does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Radial have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Radial does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Radial have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Radial does not have units with air conditioning.
