203 Radial

Contemporary, newer-built, open-concept, five-bedroom home located in the wonderful community of Beacon Park. With approximately 4,000 sq/ft, this thoughtfully designed 5 bedroom and 6 bathroom floorplan, includes 2 main floor en-suite bedrooms (one of which is considered a second primary suite) and an additional office/craft/homework room creates an idyllic multi-generational home with latitude for business, study and recreation. The heart of the home features a spacious great room and dining area with multi-sliding glass doors that open completely to a large California room, seamlessly harmonizing the indoor and outdoor areas. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with a large walk-in pantry, shaker style cabinets, stainless appliances, quartz countertops and a large center island. On the second floor you will find three additional bedrooms including a primary suite, spacious loft area and laundry room. The HOA provides access to Great Park amenities including the 8-acre "The Pools" with 3 pools, 3 spas, volleyball & tennis courts, walking & bike trails, fitness and play areas. Freeway close and conveniently located just 2 blocks to K8 Beacon Park School and a short distance to Portola High School.